Harbor Freight Recalls Certain Jack Stands Over Collapsing Concerns

Harbor Freight recently issued a recall notice for certain jack stands that may collapse under heavy loads.

Earlier this week, Harbor Freight issued a recall for certain jack stands over concerns they may pose a risk of collapsing under heavy loads. The recall was filed with the NHTSA, and according to Harbor Freight, this latest recall involves 3-ton jack stands. Back in March, another recall was issued for “certain 6-ton jack stands that have the potential to disengage their support pawl under shifting weight, causing the stand to drop suddenly.” It’s believed that the defect is due to “aging tooling at the factory that produced the jack stands.”

Unfortunately, this latest issue could impact “more than 450,000 6-ton jack stands produced between 2013 and 2019 and nearly 1.3 million 3-ton jack stands produced between 2012 and 2020,” according to the recall notice. Unsure if your jack is included in the recall? According to the notice, the recall includes jacks “sold under the Pittsburg brand name.” Additionally, they “can be identified by item numbers 56371 or 61196 on 3-ton models, and 61197 on 6-ton models.”

For now, Harbor Freights is urging consumers who may have one of the affected jacks to either toss them in the trash or return them “in exchange for a gift card equal to the price of the stands.” Unsold jacks have already been removed from store shelves.

Sources:

Harbor Freight Jack Stands Recalled for Risk of Collapsing

454,000 Harbor Freight jack stands recalled for risk of collapse