Hasbro Recalls Water Guns Over Unsafe Lead Levels

Earlier this week, Hasbro announced a recall for thousands of water guns that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead.

If your family enjoys the occasional water gun fight, this recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, Hasbro issued a voluntary recall for 52,900 Nerf Super Soaker water guns over concerns the toys’ “water tank may contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.” According to the notice and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the toys were sold at Target stores nationwide between March and July 2020.

The specific water guns affected by the recall include Super Soaker XP 20, a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the XP 30, an orange and blue water gun. The recall notice states:

“Consumers should immediately stop using the affected product and contact the company for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage pre-paid label, for a full refund.”

For now, consumers are being urged to either discard the toys or return them for a full refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Hasbro at 888-664-3323 or email the company at SuperSoakerRecall@hasbro.com.

