Healing from Whiplash After a New Mexico Truck Accident

Although there are many different injuries you might sustain after a New Mexico truck accident, one of the most common is whiplash. This neck injury is considered by many to be relatively minor, but victims can suffer greatly – especially if the injury goes untreated for an extended period of time. If you are dealing with whiplash, you might be wondering whether you should file a lawsuit.

Often, a lawsuit is the only way to realistically afford the medical treatments associated with moderate to severe whiplash. This is because a lawsuit can provide you with a settlement, and you can use these funds to pay for medical expenses. Not only that, but a settlement can also cover missed wages, emotional anguish, PTSD, and many other possible damages you might have incurred as a result of your truck accident. If you’re serious about filing a lawsuit, you need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible.

Treatment Options for Whiplash

There are many different treatments for a whiplash injury. All forms of whiplash require lots of rest, and this may result in you missing weeks or even months of work. This is especially true if your work is very active in nature and requires you to move your neck frequently throughout the day. Unfortunately, missing work can result in significant economic losses. However, you can get compensated for missed wages if you file a lawsuit and recover a settlement.

Doctors often instruct patients to apply heat and ice to the neck as much as possible, especially during the first few days after an injury. Ice reduces pain and swelling, whereas heat can provide considerable relief.

Doctors may also prescribe over-the-counter medications to patients. These might include anti-inflammatories and painkillers. These drugs can be expensive, although you can be compensated for these costs via a settlement.

Physical therapy may be required if the pain and discomfort persists. The goal is to improve mobility and strengthen the muscles in the neck. Prescription pain medications may also be required. In some cases, injected steroids can be effective. Acupuncture, massage therapy, and radiofrequency neurotomy can also be necessary in certain cases.

Get Medical Treatment as Soon as Possible

It’s important to seek medical care as soon as possible after a truck accident. Firstly, your health is an important priority. Secondly, it may be difficult to prove that your injury was legitimate if you don’t have the medical records to back it up.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the New Mexico area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, look no further than The Law Office of Brian K. Branch. With our assistance, you can get the settlement you need and deserve for your whiplash injury after a car accident. With these funds, you can pursue the best possible medical treatment and heal in the most effective way possible. Reach out, book your consultation, and learn more about your legal options today.