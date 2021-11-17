How a Fort Myers Criminal Defense Lawyer Can Help You Get a Fair Trial

When you are arrested on whatever charges, you will be scared by being treated like a criminal.

Anyone is entitled to a fair trial under US law no matter the crime they committed. If you are accused of a violent crime in the state of Florida, the first thing you need to do is find yourself a good criminal defense lawyer. You don’t have to say anything, it is your right to have an attorney by your side during questioning. When they tell you that you have the right to remain silent, you’d better listen because anything you say can be misinterpreted and used against you during the trial phase.

Attorneys specializing in criminal defense can assist you in cases dealing with anything from domestic violence and DUI charges to armed robbery, arson or homicide. You’ll also need an experienced criminal defense lawyer if you find yourself charged with gun violation, probation violation, battery, drug crimes, property crimes or federal crimes.

When you are arrested on whatever charges, you will be scared by being treated like a criminal. You’ll feel alone and at the mercy of the police. Remember that anyone is innocent until proven guilty. Your best shot is to get a reliable attorney from the very beginning.

Speaking of that, you need to be very careful what you do if you find yourself surrounded by the police or when a police officer knocks at your door. Resisting arrest is a crime in itself and you don’t want to have to deal with that on top of whatever charges they’re bringing against you.

According to the law, there are two types of crimes that fall under ‘resisting arrest’.

Resisting arrest without violence is a first-degree misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 1 year in jail.

Resisting arrest with violence is a more serious third-degree misdemeanor and you’re looking at 5 years in jail for that alone.

If there are any doubts surrounding the circumstances of your arrest, you must get a criminal defense lawyer immediately. An attorney with many years of expertise in the field can help clear up any misunderstanding. Maybe you were not aware that the individual was a police officer, maybe you got scared and acted in self-defense without meaning to threaten or harm the police officer in any way. Your lawyer will help you set the record straight and avoid additional charges for resisting arrest.

You don’t need more troubles than you already have.

Once this issue is dealt with, your chosen Fort Myers lawyer will set the groundwork for your legal case and devise the best defense strategy. And you need them to be on the case early on when they’re collecting evidence against you. If the evidence is not gathered lawfully it won’t stand in court, but without a lawyer watching out for you, chances are you won’t ever know that.