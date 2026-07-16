Health Groups Challenge FDA Vaping Policy

Health organizations seek court action against revised nicotine product rules.

Several public health organizations have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), arguing that a recently adopted policy could allow new flavored vaping products and nicotine pouches to reach store shelves without completing the full review process required by federal law. The legal issue was filed by a group of health advocacy organizations that includes the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The lawsuit seeks to stop a policy announced earlier this year that changes how the agency handles certain tobacco and nicotine products that are still awaiting final decisions from regulators.

At the center of the dispute is a vaping policy stating that the FDA generally will not take enforcement action against companies whose products have made substantial progress through the agency’s review system. Health groups argue that this approach opens the door for companies to begin selling products before receiving full authorization. They argue that federal law requires each product to complete the review process before entering the marketplace.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Maryland and asks a judge to invalidate the current vaping policy. The organizations behind the case believe the move weakens protections that were put in place to keep tobacco and nicotine products from being sold without scientific review. According to the complaint, the law requires regulators to determine whether each product is appropriate for public health before it can be marketed to consumers.

Public health advocates have long expressed concern about flavored nicotine products because of their appeal to younger users. While traditional tobacco and menthol products have received authorization in certain cases, many fruit and candy-flavored products have faced greater scrutiny. Health groups argue that flavors can make nicotine products more attractive to teenagers and young adults, increasing the risk of long-term nicotine dependence.

The lawsuit comes after months of discussion between tobacco companies and federal officials regarding the future of the vaping market. Industry leaders have argued that current regulations have not effectively controlled the flood of unauthorized products entering the United States. Many of those products, often manufactured overseas, continue to be sold despite lacking authorization from federal regulators. Supporters of the FDA policy believe the change could help shift consumers toward products sold through legal channels while authorities focus enforcement efforts on unauthorized imports. Industry representatives have repeatedly stated that the market has become dominated by products operating outside federal rules. Some executives estimate that unauthorized products account for a large share of vaping sales nationwide.

Major tobacco companies have already begun preparing for potential changes. Several firms have indicated that they are developing new vaping products and nicotine pouches that could enter the market if regulatory conditions become more favorable. Company leaders have also publicly supported stronger action against unauthorized products that continue to compete with legal manufacturers.

The FDA has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. As the case moves through the court system, the outcome could have significant effects on the future of vaping and nicotine pouch sales in the United States. A ruling in favor of the health groups could force regulators to return to stricter enforcement standards, while a decision supporting the policy could clear the way for more products to reach consumers before final review decisions are completed.

For now, the dispute reflects a larger debate over how regulators should balance public health concerns, youth nicotine use, industry compliance, and the growing market for smoke-free nicotine products. The court’s decision may help determine how those competing interests are handled in the years ahead.

Sources:

Public Health Groups Sue F.D.A. Over Flavored E-Cigarette Policy

Public Health Groups, Pediatricians and Parents Sue FDA Over Policy Allowing the Marketing of Unauthorized E-Cigarettes and Nicotine Pouches