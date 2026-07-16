Russian Nationals Charged In Cybercrime Investigation

Federal authorities charge suspects linked to international cybercrime operations causing losses.

Federal authorities have charged three Russian nationals and two companies accused of providing online services that supported cyberattacks against victims across the United States and other countries. The indictment, which was recently made public in the Northern District of Ohio, claims the defendants operated services that allowed criminal groups to carry out malware, ransomware, phishing, and other online attacks. The individuals charged are Alexander Alexandrovich Volosovik, Kirill Andreevich Zatolokin, and Yulia Vladimirovna Pankova, all identified as residents of St. Petersburg, Russia. The companies named in the case are Medialand LLC and ML.Cloud LLC, both connected to online hosting services. Federal prosecutors in the cybercrime investigation have accused the defendants of conspiracy involving computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

According to court documents, the companies provided what are known as “bulletproof hosting” services. These types of services are marketed as allowing customers to maintain computer servers and internet systems with fewer concerns about shutdowns or investigations. Prosecutors allege that these services were offered to criminal groups that used the systems to spread harmful software, steal information, and demand payments from victims.

Investigators said Medialand and ML.Cloud provided technology that helped criminal groups infect computers with ransomware and malware. The attacks allegedly affected a variety of entities, including banks, hospitals, schools, government offices, media organizations, and other businesses. Federal officials reported that at least 42 victims across 21 states were targeted by groups using the companies’ services.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that the companies’ infrastructure was located in multiple countries, including Russia, China, Finland, the Netherlands, and the U.S. Prosecutors claim that the services helped criminals hide their activities and avoid detection while carrying out attacks designed to collect money or cryptocurrency from victims.

Along with the unsealing of the indictment, the U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $10 million for information connected to the defendants, their cyber activities, or any foreign government-linked use of the companies’ services. Federal officials said information leading to significant developments in the case could qualify for the reward program. Officials from the FBI and other agencies also discussed the importance of international cooperation in addressing cybercrime.

The cybercrime investigation was led by the FBI Cleveland Division with assistance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The Department of the Treasury previously placed sanctions on the defendants and related companies, restricting certain financial activities connected to U.S. individuals and organizations. The case is part of a broader FBI effort known as Operation Riptide, which focuses on criminal groups involved in cybercrime, online fraud, and related financial schemes. Federal officials reported that cybercrime losses reported by Americans reached more than $20 billion in the previous year, showing the growing financial impact of online attacks.

All defendants are considered innocent unless proven guilty. Prosecutors and investigators continue reviewing information related to the alleged cyber activities while encouraging individuals with relevant information to contact authorities.

Sources:

Three Russian Nationals and Two Companies Indicted for International Cybercrimes Resulting in More Than $62M in Victim Losses

Alleged Russian cybercriminals indicted in Ohio helped conceal ransomware gangs: FBI Cleveland