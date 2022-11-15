Here Is How You Will Know if You Have Grounds for a Motorcycle Accident Claim

If the other motorist was in the wrong and did not have insurance, you may be able to sue them directly.

If you are a motorcyclist, you know that there is an inherent risk associated with riding. However, if you are involved in an accident that is not your fault, you may have grounds for a motorcycle accident claim. To determine if you have grounds to file, you must establish liability, prove damages, and negotiate with insurance companies.

Establish Liability

If you have been in a motorcycle accident, you may wonder if you have grounds for a claim. The first thing you will need to establish is liability. You will have to prove that the other driver was at fault for the accident. You can do this by showing that they were speeding, driving recklessly, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or breaking the law in another way.

Once you have established liability, you must gather evidence to support your claim. That can include photos of the accident scene, medical records, and witness statements. If you have all this information, you will be in a good position to file a successful claim. If the other driver were clearly at fault for the accident, you would likely have a strong case against them.

However, it is essential to note that motorcycle accidents can be complex, so it is always best to consult an experienced solicitor to evaluate your case.

Prove Damages

Another critical step in determining whether you have grounds for a motorcycle accident claim is to assess the damages. That includes both physical and property damage.

Property Damage

If you or your bike sustained any damage in the accident, you might be able to file a compensation claim. In some cases, even minor damage can qualify if it can be documented and proved to have occurred as a direct result of the accident.

Injuries

Next, you will need to consider whether you sustained any injuries in the accident. Even if there was only minor property damage, you might have grounds for a claim if you were injured in the accident.

Injuries could be minor scrapes and bruises or major injuries such as broken bones or concussions. Again, it is important to document and prove that the injuries were caused by accident for them to be eligible for compensation.

The severity of your injuries is a big determinant of whether you have grounds for a claim. If you suffered minor injuries that healed quickly, it might not be worth pursuing a claim. However, if you sustained serious injuries that have caused long-term problems, you may have grounds for a claim.

Recoverable Damages

In addition, the cost of your medical bills is also considered. If your bills are high, you may be more likely to receive compensation.

You will also need to consider any lost wages or other financial losses resulting from the accident. If you could not work or had to take time off from work due to injuries, you may be entitled to receive the lost wages through a motorcycle accident claim.

Other financial losses could include medical bills or damage to your motorcycle that is not covered by insurance. Once again, it is important to be able to document these expenses to recover them through a claim.

Negotiate With Insurance Companies

The other significant factor you need to consider is whether the other driver has insurance. If the other motorist was in the wrong and did not have insurance, you may be able to sue them directly.

If the motorist was at fault and did have insurance, but their policy limits are inadequate to take care of your damages, you may be able to file a claim against their insurer for the difference.

Finally, if the other driver was not at fault, but you have uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage as part of your insurance policy, you may be able to claim against your insurer.

Consult a Motorcycle Accident Attorney

Certain factors can help determine whether you have grounds for a claim after a motorcycle accident. An experienced lawyer can help to assess your case and determine the best course of action.

Certain factors can help determine whether you have grounds for a claim after a motorcycle accident. An experienced lawyer can help to assess your case and determine the best course of action.