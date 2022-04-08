Here’s What Happens When You’re Rear-Ended by a Semi-Truck in Louisiana

All of these situations can lead to serious head injuries that may cause a range of both physical and psychological impairments.

Getting into an accident is never a good thing, but the situation becomes notably worse if you’re rear-ended by a heavy, commercial semi-truck. A rear-ender can cause tremendous injuries, and in some cases motorists do not escape the wreckage with their lives. But what exactly happens to a human body when it is rear-ended by a semi-truck? What kind of injuries can occur, and how much damage is done to the vehicles?

If you’ve been rear-ended by a semi-truck in Louisiana, you already know the answers to these questions. If you find yourself in this situation, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement without delay. With their help, you can receive compensation for your injuries, your financial losses, and more.

Spinal Injuries Are Common

In a less serious rear-end accident, you might walk away with a bad case of whiplash. However, a semi-truck can cause much more serious spinal injuries. Those who are rear-ended by these vehicles may experience the sudden jolting of their spine. Sometimes, this jolting occurs with such force that fractures can occur. Herniated discs and fractured vertebrae can cause serious issues – especially when fragments of broken bone become lodged in the spinal cord.

The worst-case scenario is probably paralysis. This is when the spinal cord becomes so injured that people lose sensation in parts of their body. In serious situations, people can become paralyzed from the neck down. This is known as quadriplegia1. Another serious spinal cord injury is paraplegia, which involves paralysis from the waist down.

Head Injuries May Also Occur

The impact from behind may also cause a motorist’s head to move forward and strike a surface. In some situations, their head may impact the steering wheel. In other situations, they may move forward with so much force that they impact the windshield. If the impact is slightly off-center, their heads may strike the side window or roll cage.

All of these situations can lead to serious head injuries that may cause a range of both physical and psychological impairments. Loss of motor control can result from a head injury, and personality changes are not unheard of. In the most serious examples of head injuries, victims can fall into comas2, and they may remain in a vegetative state for decades or even the rest of their lives.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been rear-ended by a semi-truck in New Orleans, you may be asking yourself: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” Truth be told, you don’t have to look very hard to find legal professionals who can assist you. Truck accident attorneys are standing by, ready to guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement. All you need to do is reach out and book your consultation.

