When is It a Good Idea to Speak with a Truck Accident Lawyer?

If a truck driver is responsible for causing a collision, it is generally the insurance company that will compensate you for your injuries and some losses.

If you were involved in an accident with a negligent truck driver in Phoenix, it’s always recommended that you seek legal advice from a reputable lawyer in your city. It’s especially important for you to reach out to an attorney if you identify with any of the following:

Your injuries require ongoing medical attention.

Medical care costs are at an all-time high. Sources estimate a trip to the emergency room to be upward of $3,000, and the overall cost of care to be tens of thousands of dollars. If you don’t want to be held responsible for covering your care, it’s a good idea you contact a Phoenix truck accident lawyer.

An attorney can connect you with medical experts who can assess your injuries and determine the length for which care will need to be rendered. They can then use this information to calculate how much you should receive for past and future medical expenses.

In the event the at-fault party or the insurance company doesn’t want to provide you with the compensation you are due (or your cost of care exceeds what the insurance will cover), a lawyer can explore other avenues that can be taken to potentially get you enough to cover most or all of the care you need.

You’re unable to work for an extended period or suffered a permanent disability and can no longer work.

If you’re no longer able to earn a stable income due to the severity of your injuries, a lawyer can help you recover compensation for lost wages. Unfortunately, insurance companies often won’t consider supplying you with relief to make up for your lost wages which is why it benefits to have a truck accident lawyer in Phoenix who can speak on your behalf.

If you cannot work or are unable to pursue your dream career, it’s important for you to receive financial relief to make up for this inconvenience.

The trucking company and/or its insurer isn’t willing to work with you.

Instead of going back and forth with the at-fault party or their insurer, you can retain a skilled trucking accident attorney in Phoenix who can take the necessary steps to hold the liable party accountable.

