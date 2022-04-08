Here’s What You Need to Know About “Damages” After a Truck Accident

A “damage” is some form of loss that you have been forced to endure due to your accident.

If you’ve never filed a personal injury lawsuit, you might be somewhat confused by the word “damages.” This word has a very specific meaning in the legal world, and it’s important to gain a solid understanding of it before you approach your injury lawsuit. With a basic knowledge of how a personal injury lawsuit works, it’s much easier to approach the overall process in a confident, efficient manner.

Of course, it’s also much easier to gain an understanding of how this process works if you work with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney. These legal professionals can guide you towards the best possible outcome, which often includes a considerable financial settlement. You can use this settlement to pay for your medical expenses, your missed wages, and emotional distress. It’s best to get in touch with a qualified attorney as soon as possible if you’re serious about achieving the best results.

What Are Damages?

A “damage” is some form of loss that you have been forced to endure due to your accident. When you file a personal injury lawsuit, you hold a negligent party accountable for causing these damages. Part of proving negligence involves showing that you actually suffered real, legitimate damages. If you didn’t suffer any damages, you can’t file a personal injury lawsuit after a Kansas truck accident. This is why damages are so important in the context of an injury claim.

What are the Different Types of Damages?

There are two different types of damages1:

The first type of damage is an “economic damage.” As you might have guessed, these damages represent financial losses. In the context of a personal injury claim, plaintiffs may claim economic damages like medical expenses or missed wages. If the victim has passed away as a result of the accident, their family may also receive compensation for funeral expenses.

The second type of damage is a “non-economic damage.” These are damages that do not represent losses that can be quantified by dollar amounts. Instead, these losses represent mental, emotional, or psychological issues. For example, someone who is struck by a wayward semi-truck may be left with a case of PTSD or depression2. They may also lose the ability to engage in previous hobbies, such as walking their dog or playing sports.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Attorney?

If you’ve been injured in a truck accident, you might be wondering: “How can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The answer is quite simple: all you need to do is get in touch with a truck accident attorney in Wichita. There are many options available, and these legal professionals can help you approach this situation in the best possible way. Not only can they explain complex legal matters, but they can also ensure that you receive a fair, adequate settlement for your damages. Book your consultation today.

