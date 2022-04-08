These are Some of the Parties That May Be Liable for a Truck Crash in Milwaukee

Some truck drivers are not employed by a company, but they drive as part of their own personal business.

Milwaukee, WI – One of the main differences between accidents involving commercial vehicles versus those where standard cars are involved in the crash is determining liability. Although it is possible that the individual truck driver can be liable, this is not always the case and it is often their employer that will have to pay out damages in a civil lawsuit if the victims take legal action. There are Milwaukee truck accident lawyers who can provide more information about this process to anyone who has been harmed in a crash.

A trucking business

In most cases handled by Wisconsin truck accident lawyers, the private sector company that employs a driver and owns the truck will be named as a defendant in a lawsuit. This is because the company is ultimately liable for the actions of drivers who cause crashes while they are making deliveries or performing other job duties. They are also responsible for the proper maintenance and operation of the vehicles and checking the driver’s background and qualifications. Companies that hire commercial drivers will have special insurance policies that are required to cover any damage caused by their employees.

The government

It is possible that a public sector government entity such as a municipality, county, or state can be named as a defendant in a commercial vehicle accident. This is usually done when a government employee was operating the vehicle while they were working. In some areas, it is common for garbage trucks, maintenance vehicles, and other types of commercial drivers to work for the government.

Independent contractors

Some truck drivers are not employed by a company, but they drive as part of their own personal business. In these cases, the driver may be personally liable for causing a crash and any medical treatment associated with the victim’s injuries. Ideally, the driver will have their own personal liability insurance policy that covers any commercial vehicles they drive, otherwise it can be difficult to collect damages from them directly if a lawsuit is necessary.

Vehicle manufacturers

If there are any products liability issues related to a defective design or manufacturing error, it is possible that the company that was responsible for the problem will be sued. Under products liability principles, a company is legally responsible whenever someone is injured during the normal use of their products. This applies to trucks or other vehicles that have a sudden failure while the person is driving, and recalls are often issued for this reason.

Legal advice after a truck crash

