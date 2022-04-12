Here’s What You Need to Prove After a Truck Accident

Medical records should clearly highlight the severity of your injuries, as well as the cost of treatment.

If you’ve been injured in a Florida truck accident, you need to consider your legal options. Although getting medical treatment should always be your first priority, filing an injury claim should be your very next step. Fortunately, there are certain laws that make it easier to receive compensation for auto accidents in Florida. That being said, you still need to prove a few things if you want to walk away with a fair, adequate settlement. So what exactly do you need to prove?

In order to explore this question further, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best possible results, and they can also explain the various steps you’ll need to take. The sooner you book a consultation the better, as the statute of limitations can make it quite difficult to take legal action if you delay for too long.

Do I Need to Prove Negligence After a Florida Truck Accident?

If you are injured in a Florida truck accident, proving negligence typically isn’t necessary. This is because Florida is a “no-fault” state1. This means that proving that another party is “at fault” for your injuries isn’t necessary. Due to the fact that PIP insurance is mandatory in the Sunshine State, each person simply turns to their own insurance provider for compensation after becoming injured in a truck accident. In other words, you don’t really have to prove anything – at least not in terms of assigning fault. In fact, you could potentially file an injury claim even if you are fully to blame for your own injuries.

What DO I Need to Prove?

So if you don’t need to prove negligence, then what do you need to prove? Generally speaking, your top priority will be to prove that your injuries are legitimate. This is relatively straightforward, as it simply involves showing your insurance adjuster your medical records. These medical records should clearly highlight the severity of your injuries, as well as the cost of treatment. Not only can you receive compensation for your medical expenses, but you can also receive compensation for any missed wages you might have suffered due to time off work. Along with doctors’ notes, you might also want to obtain copies of things like X-rays, MRIs, and any other documentation that shows the serious nature of your injuries.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Lawyer?

If you’ve been injured in a semi-truck accident, you might be asking yourself: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” Fortunately, you don’t have to look very far to find these legal professionals, as there are plenty of truck accident lawyers in Tampa. These qualified attorneys can help you strive for a fair, adequate settlement. They can also handle virtually every aspect of your injury claim, including gathering and compiling evidence. Book your consultation today.

