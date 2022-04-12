When Should You Accept a Settlement for a Truck Accident?

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to turn to your lawyer for advice if you’re trying to decide whether you should accept a settlement offer.

Trying to figure out whether to accept a settlement offer is one of the hardest parts of filing an injury claim after a truck accident. This is especially true if you’ve never dealt with legal matters before, and you have no idea what might constitute a fair settlement. An adjuster might offer you a sum of cash that seems tremendous at first glance, but will it really be enough to cover your damages?

This situation becomes much easier when you work with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Hawaii. These legal professionals are well aware of the various ins and outs of the insurance world, and they can make sure you receive a fair, adequate settlement that reflects the true extent of your injuries. Even better, they can help you negotiate for a more substantial settlement. It’s best to book your consultation with one of these lawyers as soon as possible, as the statute of limitations can cause issues if you wait too long.

Should I Accept the First Offer?

Generally speaking, it is not a good idea to accept the first offer1 made by an insurance adjuster. This is because these insurance companies are specifically trained to offer the lowest possible amount they think they can get away with. If you lack the necessary experience, you may simply assume that this is the “standard” amount, and that you should accept it without question. However, most insurance adjusters are actually expecting you to reject their first offer and hold out for a more suitable sum.

When Should I Accept an Offer?

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to turn to your lawyer for advice if you’re trying to decide whether you should accept a settlement offer. These legal professionals have the necessary experience to assess whether a settlement amount is suitable, and they can recommend certain courses of action. Although the final decision is ultimately yours to make, you can trust your lawyer to guide you towards a fair, suitable settlement that covers your damages. In addition, your lawyer can negotiate on your behalf for a fair settlement, and they can bring excellent negotiating skills to the table2.

Should I Go to Court?

90% of all injury claims are settled out of court, so there is generally a very low chance of going to trial. That being said, you may be left with no other option if you truly believe that the insurance adjuster is continuously offering you a substandard settlement amount. It should be noted that a trial is a stressful affair that even insurance companies would rather avoid at all costs.

Where Can I Find a Truck Lawyer?

If you’ve been injured in a truck accident, you might be wondering: “Where on Earth can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” They might be closer than you think, as there are plenty of qualified professionals in Honolulu who are waiting to assist you. Book a consultation with one of these truck accident lawyers, and you can take your first steps towards justice, closure, and a fair settlement.

