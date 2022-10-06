Here’s Why Knee Injuries in a Truck Accident Can Be So Serious

Since Virginia is considered a “tort state,” you will need to hold someone else accountable if you want to receive compensation for your injury.

Have you suffered a knee injury in a semi-truck accident? You’re not alone. These are fairly common injuries in car accidents, and whenever a semi-truck is involved, these injuries become much worse. This is because the impact of a collision is much greater when a truck is involved. But the most important question is how you can receive compensation for your knee injury. How do you pay for your medical expenses, missed wages, and other expenses?

If you’re asking yourself these questions, you might also be asking yourself: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” If you’re not asking yourself these questions, then maybe you should. Truck accident attorneys can be incredibly helpful in this situation, as they can help you file a personal injury lawsuit in a highly confident and effective manner. Thanks to this lawsuit, you can receive a settlement for your injuries and use this settlement to cover missed wages, medical expenses, and much more.

Why Do Knee Injuries Occur in Car Accidents?

One of the most common knee injuries in a car accident is known as “dashboard knee.” This injury to your posterior cruciate ligament occurs when your knee smashes into the dashboard after an impact1. This impact can occur from the rear, as in a “rear-ender,” or it can occur from the front, as in a head-on collision. These knee injuries can result in significant pain, discomfort, and swelling. In some situations, the kneecap may become shattered completely, and this is more common when the dashboard or ignition is made of metal components.

Why Are Knee Injuries So Serious?

Often, the only way to truly recover from these knee injuries is to rest carefully. Unfortunately, this means that unless you work from home, you will likely need to take significant time off work. This time off could represent considerable financial losses. In addition, you may also need to spend a considerable amount on medical expenses. In some cases, these ligament injuries may require quite extensive surgery in order to heal properly.

Who Can I Sue?

Since Virginia is considered a “tort state,” you will need to hold someone else accountable if you want to receive compensation for your injury2. This is not the same system as a “no-fault” state, as drivers in these states do not need to hold anyone accountable for their injuries, and instead they simply turn to their own insurance provider for compensation. This all means that if you want to approach this situation in the most efficient manner and receive compensation for your knee injury, you’ll need to work with a qualified attorney who can prove negligence.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Attorney?

If you’ve been searching the Virginia area for a qualified truck accident attorney, rest assured that there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Major metropolitan areas like Halifax are filled with these lawyers, and all you really need to do is reach out and book your consultation right away. The sooner the better, because the statute of limitations can cause issues if you wait too long.

Sources: