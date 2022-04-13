Here’s Why You Need a Truck Accident Attorney in Corpus Christi

Your attorney can use their negotiation skills to help you receive a higher settlement offer.

After suffering an injury in a Texas truck accident, the last thing you want to worry about is finding a lawyer. You’re already preoccupied with medical treatments, hospital stays, and perhaps pain medication. On top of all that, you need to deal with your vehicle – which has probably been totaled after a collision with a commercial truck. So is it really worth finding a lawyer? Can’t you handle this on your own? What can a lawyer do for you?

At the very least, you should book a consultation with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Corpus Christi. These consultations are usually obligation-free, and speaking with a lawyer allows you to get a sense of their services in more detail. They can explain how they can help you strive for a fair, adequate settlement. As you will see, this compensation can be vital after being injured in a semi-truck crash.

Texas is a Tort State

The first thing you need to know is that Texas is a tort state1. This means that in order to receive compensation for your injuries, you must prove that someone else is to blame. Why is this important? Because if you lived in a “no-fault” state, you could turn to your own insurance provider for compensation – potentially without ever enlisting the help of an attorney. But in a tort state like Texas, you need to prove negligence if you want to get your hands on a settlement2. And proving negligence is very difficult without help from a legal professional.

Your Attorney Can Help You Gather Evidence

Your attorney can help you with many aspects of proving negligence. First of all, they can help you back up your claims with reliable evidence. For example, they might review police reports for evidence of negligence. Or perhaps they will use your medical records to show that your injuries are legitimate.

Your Attorney Can Help You Negotiate for a Higher Settlement

In addition, your attorney can use their negotiation skills to help you receive a higher settlement offer. If you were to negotiate on your own, you might be convinced to accept a settlement that is inadequate. A lawyer can recommend when to accept a settlement offer and when to hold out for more.

Where Can I Find Truck Attorneys Near Me?

If you’ve been injured in a truck accident, you might be asking yourself: “How can I find truck accidents attorneys near me?” The answer is simple: They’re already waiting for you to call them. Simply book a consultation, and you can take your first steps towards a fair, adequate settlement. You’ll soon learn that these lawyers can handle virtually every aspect of this process, allowing you to focus on what matters most: healing from your injury. Book your consultation today.

