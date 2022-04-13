What’s the Worst Truck Accident Possible? You’ll Never Guess

Although it might seem counter-intuitive, rear-ending a semi-truck can lead to serious consequences for motorists.

Let’s face it: when a small passenger vehicle collides with a semi-truck, it’s never a good thing. Why? Because the smaller vehicle is always going to come off worse. It’s a matter of physics. Since passenger vehicles have a smaller mass, they will be tossed around like rag dolls while semi-trucks escape with barely a few layers of paint scratched away. But what’s the worst type of semi-truck crash that you can possibly endure as a motorist today? You might be surprised at the answer.

T-Bone at an Intersection

A t-bone accident occurs when a semi-truck strikes your vehicle on its side. This often occurs at an intersection – especially when a trucker runs a stop sign or a red light. Because you are being impacted on the side, there is little protection. This is due to the fact that this area of your vehicle often lacks a “crumple zone” that is present to the front and to the rear1. These accidents can be especially serious if you are impacted on the driver’s side. In fact, these accidents can easily be fatal.

Getting Rear-Ended

Being rear-ended by a semi-truck is also a very dangerous scenario. This type of crash can easily lead to spinal cord injuries, as your neck and head are jolted forwards by an impact to the rear. Often, this can leave motorists paralyzed, and these accidents can also be fatal in many cases.

Rear-Ending a Semi-Truck

While both of the above accidents are obviously quite serious, another type of accident is arguably even more dangerous for motorists. Although it might seem counter-intuitive, rear-ending a semi-truck can lead to serious consequences for motorists. You might assume that since you are hitting the semi-truck from behind, the semi-truck will suffer more damage. But because of the mass of a commercial truck, your vehicle will actually suffer more damage.

In fact, a smaller passenger vehicle can actually go underneath the trailer when it strikes a truck from behind. This is known as “underriding,” and it can literally shear the roof off a small vehicle2. This can obviously lead to serious injuries for motorists – including decapitation.

