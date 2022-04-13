Was Bad Weather the Only Factor in the 100-Car Crash in Oregon?

Even a light glazing of ice on bridges and roads can cause treacherous driving conditions and when big rigs and passenger vehicles crash, damages may be increased due to size discrepancy.

Oregon – February 21, 2022 — Nineteen people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up involving approximately 100 vehicles on the I-84 highway in Oregon. Bad weather conditions, including icy roadways, caused the pile up of multiple cars and semi- tractor trailers, as drivers had to battle freezing conditions in the Blue Mountains. About 71 people were transported from the scene to the Pendleton Convention Center. Some of the damages may be increased due to Oregon statute, administrative code, and enforcement policy that gives exemptions to various types of vehicles and commodities to operate above standard Federal truck size and weight limits. Oregon has a grandfather provision under Federal law 23 CFR Part 658, Appendix C, to allow vehicles to operate up to 105,500 lbs. which is 25,500 more lbs. than the maximum amount allowed. Compare those weights to a 4,000 pound car that is not 75 feet long and visualize the discrepancy that will most certainly cause catastrophic damages when a weight load of that nature impacts a smaller passenger vehicle by comparison in a situation where vehicle control it out of the hands of the drivers.

Weather and size impact damage amounts

More than 20% of roadway accidents are due to bad weather. Drizzle in subfreezing temperatures might not seem like a big deal, but poor roadway conditions pose a major threat to unsuspecting motorists. Even a light glazing of ice on bridges and roads can cause treacherous driving conditions and when big rigs and passenger vehicles crash, damages may be increased due to size discrepancy.

Federal laws

Federal laws are in place to protect passengers from illegal truck activities that would make roadways more dangerous including loads and sizes above legal limits for safe maneuverability in traffic situations. When a motor vehicle crash occurs and tractor trailers are involved, it is wise for victims to contact a competent truck accident attorney to explain necessary procedures toward compensation of harms and damage loss.

Other reasons for trucks to crash besides inclement weather are:

Driver error

Distracted driving

Swinging turns

Inability to brake

Tire blowouts

Inadequate driver training

Overloaded cargo

Weather and road conditions

Other drivers.

Reporting

​Federal reporting requirements call for a truck crash report to be filed when the crash involves a fatality, injury, or disabling damage to any vehicle. Oregon requires a Oregon Traffic Accident and Insurance Report Form to be filed with the Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division. Visit the DMV site for more information about to be filed with the Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division. Visit the DMV site for more information about reporting accidents and talk to a truck accident lawyer in Oregon to ascertain next steps.

If you are in an accident in Oregon, you should:

Check on the condition of the people involved in the accident. Call the police or emergency responders if needed. Get a written accident report. Remain at the accident scene. Exchange driver and insurance information. Get witness contact information. Call your insurance company to set up a claim. Seek out medical treatment if necessary. Take pictures of the scene, and the vehicle damages. If the truck is a Commercial Vehicle, get a State Trooper report.

Hire an attorney

Seeking effective legal counsel who have experience in truck accident cases is in your best option. Determining the percentage of fault is a matter for those who have reviewed police reports, witness reports, car damages, roadway marks and other factors present at the time of the accident.

