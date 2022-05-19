Heroic NC Trooper Turns Sideways to Stop Driver from Fleeing Wrong Way Down the Highway

Dashcam shows that Bibey took the exit onto the Interstate-40 – going the wrong way into oncoming traffic – when he ran into the trooper.

Daily Mail UK – A 28-year-old North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper turned his squad car sideways to stop a drunk driver from fleeing down the wrong way of the highway. The drunk driver, who was later charged with a DWI, was fleeing police at speeds of up to 100mph through Johnson County and Raleigh after he refused to be pulled over in April.

Dashcam shows that Bibey took the exit onto the Interstate-40 – going the wrong way into oncoming traffic – when he ran into the trooper. Realizing he only had a split second to stop the alleged drunk driver and protect fellow motorists, the trooper turned his car and blocked the road. Bibey smashed into the trooper at 50mph.

The driver was arrested on DUI charges.

Why Driving Under the Influence is so dangerous and unacceptable? How to protect yourself.

A DUI can cause issues behind the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than regular commercial vehicles and they usually carry additional cargo that can cause additional damage upon impact.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Raleigh, North Carolina DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

Use our service to find a legal professional near you!

Residents of Raleigh, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas must seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents. We can help you seek the legal help you and your family may need in times of adversity. Browse our website today and find an attorney to represent your case.