Who Can You Sue for a Truck Accident in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis, MN – There were almost 60,000 motor vehicle accidents in Minnesota in 2020, which resulted in 394 fatalities and over 20,000 people injured. Truck accidents account for around 10% of all motor vehicle crashes and, unfortunately, they tend to cause more severe injuries and deaths than regular collisions between two cars of a similar size and weight.

Truck accident victims are often left with life-changing injuries and substantial financial losses. Recovering damages in such a case is quite complicated.

On the one hand, you have Minnesota’s no-fault law to deal with, and, on the other hand, you have to determine who may be liable for your damages. These types of crashes require an independent investigation and you’d be well advised to talk to experienced Minneapolis truck accident lawyers as soon as possible.

How does Minnesota’s no-fault insurance affect truck accident claims?

Under Minnesota’s no-fault insurance, drivers must carry at least $40,000 in Personal Injury Protection. Half of this money will go towards your medical expenses, with the other $20,000 making up for your lost wages and the cost of replacing or repairing your car. The good news is that you can easily access this money, without having to prove who was at fault for the crash. The bad news is that $20,000 won’t be enough to cover your medical bills if you sustain severe injuries, as is often the case in truck accidents. You will have to sue and here is where you’ll need to find good Minnesota truck accident lawyers.

Who is liable for damages in a truck accident in Minneapolis?

The first thing your lawyer will do is listen to your account of the facts and read the police report. Always call the police if you are involved in a truck accident! Your lawyers may also want to interview eyewitnesses and visit the crash scene to understand who may be responsible for the crash. In a truck accident, you can have more than one party liable for damages, which is very good if you have significant financial losses.

The trucker

Most accidents are caused by a driver’s error and truck crashes are no exception. If the trucker was speeding or cut into your lane without warning, he may bear full responsibility for what happened.

Under Minnesota law, you can file a personal injury lawsuit if you had at least $4,000 in medical expenses or you suffered 60 days of disability, permanent injury, or permanent disfigurement because of the accident.

The trucking company

The employer can be held accountable if, for instance, the trucker was over-tired. Driver fatigue is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents and this problem is quite common among truckers. If the company urged the trucker to ignore federal Hours of Service regulations, they can be held liable for damages. The same applies if the accident was caused by a mechanical failure as trucking companies are responsible for vehicle maintenance.

The shipping company or the cargo’s owner

If the truck is overloaded or if the cargo is not properly balanced and secured, the driver may easily lose control of the vehicle, particularly if he has to take a steep curve. Your lawyers may need to call in independent experts to examine road conditions, the state of the truck, and its load. In some cases, accident reconstruction is needed to determine the true cause of the accident.

If you’re in a serious accident, you need to get seasoned lawyers involved as soon as possible. If you wait too long, important documents may go missing, and determining who is liable for your damages may prove extremely difficult.

