Hospital Found Liable in Costly Patient Fall Case

Elderly patient awarded $3.2M after hospital fall following spine surgery.

An elderly man is set to receive nearly $3.2 million after a Denver jury found a hospital at fault for a fall that took place just after his spine surgery. The 82-year-old patient had undergone a spinal fusion in March 2024 at a hospital in Denver. Not long after the procedure, he was being moved from a scanning platform to a hospital bed. During this transfer, something went wrong. The man fell, suffering a fractured spine that required yet another surgery to fix the damage.

His legal complaint claimed the fall never should have happened. Staff members were allegedly trying to lift or shift him from a CT scan table to his bed when the incident occurred. The lawsuit was filed in February, and it did not take long for the matter to be heard in court. By July 18, a jury had already ruled in the man’s favor, finding that hospital workers were responsible for the accident. They agreed that the fall caused serious harm and awarded damages accordingly.

The injury not only forced the man to go through another surgery, but likely added to his pain, recovery time, and possible long-term complications. For someone over 80, surgery is no small matter. A single operation carries significant risk, but having two procedures close together, especially when the second is caused by a preventable accident, makes recovery harder and introduces more possible problems.

The hospital, operated by a national faith-based system, issued a brief public statement. They stated that patient safety is a key part of what they do and that they are committed to caring for the whole person with kindness and safety in mind. No comment was given about the verdict itself, and the hospital did not say whether it plans to appeal.

This case may bring more attention to how patients are handled after surgery, especially older adults recovering from spine procedures. Hospitals often invest in advanced technology and surgical tools, but basic tasks like moving a patient from one surface to another can still go wrong. When staff members are rushed, tired, or undertrained, simple actions can turn dangerous.

Legal actions related to falls in medical settings are not rare. They often involve elderly patients, who are more fragile and less able to recover from trauma. A fall after surgery is more than just a bump or bruise. In some cases, it leads to permanent disability. In this instance, the man’s spine, already weak enough to need surgery, was injured again, requiring additional work that might have lasting effects.

Falls in hospitals can happen during bathroom trips, physical therapy, or while getting into wheelchairs or onto exam tables. But when they happen right after surgery, questions often come up about how many people were involved in the transfer, whether proper lifting tools were used, and if policies were followed. Juries tend to take these cases seriously, especially when it’s clear the patient was in no position to protect themselves.

Hospitals often carry insurance to help cover the cost of lawsuits like this. Still, a public case and large verdict can damage a facility’s reputation and spark reviews of internal safety practices. Staff training, patient handling equipment, and post-surgery protocols may all come under the microscope.

This particular lawsuit may be over, but the questions it raises continue. How often do patient falls happen in quiet corners of recovery rooms? How many more are brushed off as simple accidents when they were actually preventable? And how many patients suffer in silence, never knowing they had grounds to speak up? In this case, the man took his complaint to court—and won. Whether anything changes because of it remains to be seen.

