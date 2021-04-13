Hostess SnoBall Snack Cakes Recalled Over Undeclared Allergen Concerns

Hostess SnoBalls are being recalled because they might contain undeclared allergens.

Who doesn’t enjoy the occasional Hostess snack cake? Unfortunately, one of the famous little cakes is undergoing a recall over concerns they may contain undeclared allergens. The snack in question is the Hostess SnoBalls. According to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the cakes were manufactured in packaging meant for the Chocolate CupCakes. Unfortunately, the Chocolate CupCake packaging does not “list one of the ingredients in the SnoBalls, coconut, as an allergen, and if someone who is allergic or has a sensitivity to it eats the mislabeled pastry, they could have a severe reaction,” the FDA noted.

The Hostess SnoBalls affected by the recall were manufactured on March 13, 2021, as single-serving sizes. Their Best-by date is May 27, 2021, and the UPC is 888109010096. They were sold in dollar stores and convenience stores across the country.

Fortunately, there has been no reported illness linked to the recall. For now, customers who have the affected snacks should contact the place of purchase for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the company at1-800-483-7253 or visit www.hostesscakes.com.

