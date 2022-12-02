How a Lawyer Can Help With Your Bus Accident Claim

Since bus accidents are complex, you’ll need help from an attorney nearby since they know your state’s regulations better.

Riding in a bus is a safe way to travel until you’re involved in a bus accident. Although there are fewer injuries and deaths in bus accidents compared to other vehicle collisions, the chances of you being involved in a bus accident are relatively high.

Despite the safety of buses, unfortunately, when these accidents happen, injuries can be severe. Whatever the case, you may still be eligible for compensation.

So if you or a loved one is in a similar situation and wants to seek compensation, this article will show you how to file a bus accident claim and how your attorney can help navigate your case.

Determining Liability

Finding the liable party is one of the most challenging aspects of any accident, especially a bus one. There may be many parties involved, so the process becomes more complex. However, the most professional lawyers will help you find the party who’s liable for the accident because they’re experienced with bus accidents.

Although many victims tend to put the blame on the bus driver, you need to know that multiple parties could be responsible for the collision. These may include:

The bus driver: if they acted against traffic laws by doing acts like texting and driving, being under the influence, etc.

if they acted against traffic laws by doing acts like texting and driving, being under the influence, etc. The bus company: if they allowed or pushed the bus driver to make mistakes or failed to maintain the bus.

if they allowed or pushed the bus driver to make mistakes or failed to maintain the bus. The maintenance company: if the accident was caused because of their improper service maintenance.

if the accident was caused because of their improper service maintenance. The manufacturing company: if the vehicles had a defective part that may have caused the accident.

In many cases, many people involved in a bus accident can also make a complaint to their city’s bus system. For example, if you’re from Phoenix, you can contact their regional transit system – the Valley Metro, if you want to inform them about the driver’s negligence or another contributing factor.

Since bus accidents are complex, you’ll need help from an attorney nearby since they know your state’s regulations better. Suppose you’re from Phoenix, Arizona, you can seek help from Phoenix Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll help you identify all of the liable parties in your case.

Recoverable Damages in a Bus Accident

Depending on the severity of your injuries and the details of the accident, you may be eligible to file for compensation and recover both economic and non-economic damages. As always, Arizona Bus Accident Lawyers can help you distinguish between these damages and the amount of compensation you’re entitled to.

Economic and Non-Economic Damages

Economic damages are financial losses, hence the name. These may include:

Medical expenses

Loss of wages

Property damage

Non-economic damages, on the other hand, are physical or emotional injuries and trauma, which may include:

Pain and suffering

Disfigurement

Reduced quality of life

In any case, Phoenix Accident Lawyers can help you identify your recoverable damages and estimate their value if your case gets sent to court..

If you don’t want to handle any legal paperwork, you could hire a lawyer to do all the work for you. They can also manage other aspects of your case and provide you with services, such as: