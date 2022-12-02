Everything You Need to Know About Bus Accidents and Seeking Legal Help

When a bus crashes with any other vehicle or object, there’s a high chance for severe injuries.

When a bus accident occurs, you may wonder how you can recover from your physical or financial losses. However, bus accidents can be highly complex because many parties, not just the bus driver, can be involved.

In most cases, you’ll need legal help from a bus accident attorney to determine which party is liable and how much you’re worth in compensation. If you or a loved one has recently been injured in a bus accident, here’s everything you should know and what steps you should take to protect your rights.

When do You Seek Compensation?

Luckily, with bus accidents, many potential instances allow you to fight for compensation. Professional lawyers will tell you that you’re eligible for compensation if you’re injured in a bus accident, whether a privately-owned or state-owned bus.

Additionally, if someone else was driving the vehicle that hit the bus while under the influence, you can still seek a settlement. However, you must remember that it’s always a good idea to contact a personal injury attorney who specializes in bus accident cases and is from your area.

For example, suppose you’re from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In that case, you can reach out to Philadelphia Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll explain the process of filing a claim to prevent you from making mistakes that could be costly. After all, if bus companies and their insurance companies have bus accident attorneys representing them, why shouldn’t you also fight for your rights?

What Steps You Should Take After a Bus Accident

When a bus crashes with any other vehicle or object, there’s a high chance for severe injuries. If you happen to be in a bus accident, it’s essential to remain calm and follow these steps:

Go to a safe place and avoid traffic, such as a building or store.

Take pictures of the accident scene or videos of everything considered evidence.

When taking a picture or video of potential evidence pieces, you should consider:

The bus involved in the accident

The other vehicle/s in the accident

Traffic signs nearby where the bus stopped

Evidence of negligence of the driver (drinking, speeding, or texting)

One of the most vital steps is taking pictures or videos of your injury because that can strengthen your claim if you want compensation. You’ll need professional help from Pennsylvania Bus Accident Lawyers because they can advise you on what evidence you should gather.

The following steps are obvious, but many victims tend to overlook them due to the shock from the accident. One of them is seeking medical help, even if you’re not injured or have no symptoms of any injuries. Once you go to the hospital, please give details of your case to alert them you’ve been involved in a bus accident.

Apart from that, you should also gather information from passengers and witnesses, as they can be valuable when filing a personal injury claim.

Suppose you think the other party’s negligence caused the accident. In that case, it’s essential to act quickly and contact Philadelphia Accident Lawyers to determine who’s liable and the amount of compensation you’re eligible for. These attorneys are beneficial if you want to complain to Philadelphia’s bus system, also known as SEPTA, regarding the bus accident or negligence.