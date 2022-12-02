Settlement and Damages After a Bus Accident: How Much Compensation Can You Get?

Sometimes, the biggest injury is internal and emotional. A bus accident is no different in that it can cause physical and emotional trauma, and this may be recoverable damages.

If you were involved in a bus accident due to another party’s negligence, then you may be able to seek compensation in an insurance claim or injury suit. However, the amount of compensation you’re eligible for depends on many factors, such as the liable party or the type of damages you suffered.

Injuries can be physical, mental, and financial, so it’s hard to calculate their value. Still, a lawyer can help you collect evidence and manage your claim or lawsuit while you focus on your recovery. So, if you’re in a similar situation and you’re wondering whether you’re worthy of compensation, this article is for you.

Recoverable Damages in a Bus Accident

Being in a vehicle accident, especially a bus one, can be costly, but you don’t have to go through it alone. Consulting with professional lawyers can provide you with a different perspective on the aftermath of a bus accident. Depending on the severity of your injuries and details of the accident, there are some recoverable damages, such as:

Medical expenses

Loss of incomes

Property damage

Pain and suffering

Some victims are unaware of the fact that these injuries can make them eligible for compensation. That’s why you must work with a qualified attorney who has experience working with bus accident cases. For example, if you’re from San Antonio, Texas, you need to reach out to San Antonio Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll inform you about the types of damages you can seek compensation for.

At the same time, these attorneys are a great source if you want to make a complaint about your city’s bus system. In San Antonio, you can contact the VIA Metropolitan Transit agency to inform them about any irregularities or negligence you experienced.

Medical Expenses

Medical expenses include many things, such as a test, treatment, or a doctor’s office about your injuries. Fortunately, you can include your past, current, and future medical expenses in your injury claim to strengthen your case.

Additionally, Texas Bus Accident Lawyers can use them as evidence to support your claim or lawsuit, especially if the insurance company offers an unfair settlement.

Loss of Income

If you experienced severe injuries which prevented you from going to work or changing careers to a lower-income job position, then you may be entitled to compensation. If you also missed hours at your current work while recovering from injuries, this loss can also be added to your claim.

Property Damage

If you were driving in your car at the time of the accident and your vehicle was damaged, you may be able to get compensation to replace or repair your car. Similarly, if you were on the bus while the accident occurred, you may be eligible to receive compensation for any possessions that were lost or damaged.

Pain and Suffering

Sometimes, the biggest injury is internal and emotional. A bus accident is no different in that it can cause physical and emotional trauma, and this may be recoverable damages. Although there are only some types of damages for which you can ask for compensation, you can receive money for many other losses.

Luckily, San Antonio Accident Lawyers can help you identify your injuries and collect evidence when they represent your case in court. After all, people who hire attorneys end up in better financial situations than those who try to represent themselves.