How are Semi-Truck Drivers in Utah Trained to Avoid Accidents?

Many semi-truck accidents are caused by fatigue or distraction, and both of these threats become more common the longer a trucker stays behind the wheel.

Many semi-truck accidents in Utah are caused by driver error. Many of these accidents can be reduced by better training methods and stricter rules for truckers. The truth is that all truckers are trained to avoid accidents and unsafe situations whenever possible. At face value, this seems like a great thing. However, these methods are clearly not very effective, because more truck accidents happen in Utah on an almost daily basis. The problem is that these rules and training methods become useless if no one is willing to actually follow them.

Truckers are Trained to Take Regular Breaks

According to official HoS rules, a semi-truck driver can only work a 14-hour shift if they take 30-minute breaks after the first eight hours. In order to "reset" this time limit, drivers must top for a total of 10 hours, with two hours spent in the berth and a further seven hours sleeping.

Truckers are Trained to Give Cars Plenty of Space

Truckers are also instructed to give cars in front of them plenty of space. This is especially important when you’re driving a semi-truck, as it takes these vehicles much longer to fully come to a complete stop. This means that the ideal distance between vehicles is about seven seconds.

Regular Maintenance

Truckers are also somewhat responsible for the maintenance of their vehicles. During long journeys, it can be easy for things to break down or degrade. This means that for long-haul journeys, truckers must keep tabs on the condition of their vehicle and schedule maintenance stops if necessary. Failure to keep tabs on this can result in accidents, especially if the brakes fail.

