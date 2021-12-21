What is the Penalty for Driving Across Someone’s Lawn in New York?

The first time he captured the offender on camera, the police were unable to take legal action because the footage failed to capture the driver’s face.

Almost everyone knows how it feels to be in a rush. And when you’re in a rush, you can find yourself doing crazy things just to save a few minutes of time. However, being late is no excuse for breaking the law, especially when you’re behind the wheel of a car. As crazy as it might sound, some drivers in New York have taken to driving across people’s lawns in order to shave a few minutes from their daily commute. But what will happen if you do this, and what kinds of penalties might you face?

Man Caught on Camera Driving Across People’s Lawns

On October 17th of 2021, it was reported that disgruntled neighbors had captured a man driving over their lawns on camera. This individual ostensibly created his own “shortcut” after becoming frustrated that a school bus had stopped in front of him for too long. Amazingly, this individual seems to have made a habit of driving over people’s lawns, as neighbors in the Elmira area witnessed him doing this on more than one occasion. Finally, one neighbor decided to set up a motion-activated camera, which captured the incident.

The first time he captured the offender on camera, the police were unable to take legal action because the footage failed to capture the driver’s face. But the second time he caught the man driving across his lawn, the police were able to take action and issue fines. The individual who set up the camera was especially concerned because of his daughter, who is disabled and vulnerable. However, he also stated that he was concerned about the safety of other small children who might be playing in the yards that this individual was driving through. You can face up to 30 days in jail for your first conviction of this crime, plus a fine of up to $400. For repeat offenders, fines can reach up to $1,000 and jail sentences can be up to 6 months.

