How California Family Courts Handle Domestic-Violence Allegations in Divorce

For anyone heading into a divorce where abuse is part of the story, the practical lesson is short. The safest decision and the strongest legal decision point the same way, which is to get clear advice before the first hearing rather than after it.

A divorce filing and a request for protection often arrive in the same week. One spouse says they are afraid. The other says the claim is a tactic to win the case. From that point on, a California family court is doing two jobs at once. It has to keep a spouse and any children safe right now, and it has to decide who will raise those children after the divorce ends. The two jobs run on separate tracks, and people living through it are often caught off guard by how much the first few weeks shape everything that comes later.

Protection comes before the rest of the case is sorted out

The first tool in these cases is usually a domestic violence restraining order. In California it can be requested by a current or former spouse, a dating partner, or a close relative, and a judge can grant it to protect a person, their children, and even their pets. The order can require someone to stay a set distance away, move out of a shared home, surrender any firearms, and stop all contact. A judge can fold in temporary custody and support at the same time, so a single hearing can reset where the children sleep and who pays the bills.

Speed is the whole idea. After the request is filed, a judge usually rules on a temporary order the same day or by the next business day, long before a full hearing happens. There is no filing fee, and a person does not need a lawyer to ask. The California courts publish a step-by-step guide to domestic violence restraining orders that walks through each form. A temporary order buys a few weeks of protection. After a hearing, a judge can issue a longer one that lasts up to five years. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911 first, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at any hour for safety planning.

It also helps to know what counts as abuse in this context, because it reaches well past physical violence. California courts treat emotional, psychological, verbal, and financial control as abuse, along with conduct that happens online. Cutting off access to money, isolating a partner from family, or a pattern of threats can all support an order.

A finding of abuse can change who gets custody

This is where the divorce and the abuse claim collide. Under California Family Code section 3044, once a court finds that a parent committed domestic violence within the previous five years, the law presumes that giving that parent sole or joint custody would harm the child. The presumption can be rebutted, but the burden sits with the parent who was found to have caused the harm, and they have to meet it by a preponderance of the evidence.

Clearing that bar takes more than an apology. The judge looks at whether the parent finished a certified batterer’s treatment program, completed drug or alcohol counseling where the court thinks it matters, took a parenting class, followed any existing protective order, stayed free of further violence, and complied with firearm restrictions. The usual preference for frequent contact with both parents cannot be used to brush the presumption aside. A protective order can also reshape visitation while it is in force, with supervised exchanges or limited contact where a judge decides a child’s safety calls for it. In practice, one sustained finding can steer a custody schedule for years.

What counts as domestic violence in a custody fight

The statutory definition is broad. It covers intentionally or recklessly causing or attempting to cause bodily injury, sexual assault, and placing someone in reasonable fear of imminent serious harm. It also reaches threatening, harassing, stalking, destroying property, and disturbing another person’s peace. A criminal conviction in the past five years can satisfy the finding on its own, though a court does not require one. A judge can weigh any relevant, admissible evidence, and the law specifically bars a finding that rests only on a custody evaluator’s recommendation or on a report from Family Court Services staff.

How the evidence gets weighed

Because so much can turn on a single finding, the proof matters. Judges look at police reports, medical records, photographs, threatening texts and voicemails, and statements from people who saw or heard what happened. A pattern of behavior tends to carry more weight than one disputed incident. A protective order already granted in a criminal case can support the family-court finding, though the two cases run on separate tracks, and a criminal charge can be dropped while the family order stays in place. The parent responding to a claim can put forward their own evidence too, including messages and witnesses that fill in context the first account left out. The judge weighs all of it together rather than treating any single document as the final word.

When the allegation is disputed

Family courts know that some claims surface in the heat of a custody battle, and the statute builds in a check. When abuse is alleged, the judge has to decide whether section 3044 applies before issuing a custody order, and the accused parent gets a genuine chance to put evidence in front of the court. A parent who believes a claim is false or exaggerated has the same job as the parent seeking protection, which is to get the facts documented early and accurately. Because these early decisions carry so much weight, people on either side of an allegation are usually advised to speak with a domestic violence attorney as soon as the issue surfaces, while the temporary orders and the first custody arrangement are still being set.

Why the first two weeks matter so much

By the time a case reaches a final judgment, a large part of the record is already written. Who moved out, what a temporary order said, and how each parent behaved while it was in force all follow the case to the end. California even requires that parents receive a copy of section 3044 before custody mediation, a small detail that signals how central the issue has become in family court.

There are concrete steps that help on either side. Keep a dated record of what happened and of any contact that breaks an order. Save messages instead of deleting them. Write down the names of anyone who witnessed an incident. None of this requires a finished case, and most of it is far easier to gather in the first days than to reconstruct months later. For anyone heading into a divorce where abuse is part of the story, the practical lesson is short. The safest decision and the strongest legal decision point the same way, which is to get clear advice before the first hearing rather than after it.