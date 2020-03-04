How Can a Vegan Diet Can Help the Environment?

A vegan diet may be the answer to motivating people to switch up their diet habits and lessen their impact on the environment.

Going vegan may be beneficial for the planet. In fact, the benefits of a vegan diet go far beyond improved health and wellbeing. Firstly, going without animal products is one of the simplest ways to reduce your environmental footprint.

Furthermore, a sustainable vegan diet can also help fight climate change and support the planet’s biodiversity. With increasing concern over the effects of climate change, it’s now becoming more important than ever to investigate how people can sustain both their wellbeing and the planet.

How does a vegan diet benefit the planet and general wellbeing?

While the decision to eat strictly plant-based foods is a personal choice, a vegan diet is all about adopting a healthier lifestyle. Here are some of the more common reasons for going animal-free.

Improved wellbeing

For some, going vegan is all about improving their physical health and wellbeing. You may have already heard of campaigns like “Veganuary” or “Meatless Monday” – so, what’s that all about? Simply put, going meat-free carries many health benefits that can also carry over to the environment.

There has been extensive research conducted into the finding of the health benefits of eating meatless. These studies found a reduction in chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, and obesity.

Animal welfare

Animal cruelty is one of the top reasons why people choose to go vegan. There is a greater awareness and therefore desire to seek more ethical ways of living. The torment of factory-farmed animals or animals used for product testing has gained more traction in the media, spurring many people on to choosing vegan diets and products.

Better for the planet

Environmentally, veganism is better for the planet because it reduces a person’s carbon footprint. There are huge costs involved in industrialized animal farming. The UN reports that meat and dairy production account for 14.5% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions. If everyone in the world went vegan, this would mean a potential 70% drop in food-related emissions.

How to improve your wellbeing with a vegan diet?

For meat-eaters, the switch from meat to meat-free can be an overly ambitious one. Therefore, it isn’t reasonable to expect to cut meat from your diet altogether – not at first, anyway. People can improve their overall health and wellbeing as well as reduce their carbon footprint by simply eating more plant-based foods.

Eliminating meat is a gradual process, and can be made easier by slowly reducing meat portions in meals or replacing meat altogether with meatless meals. In time, people can then eliminate animal products from their diet completely, switching to strictly plant-based foods and products.

Shifting from an acidic meat-based diet to an alkaline-rich vegetable diet can lower weight and cholesterol, improve gut health, and increase energy levels. In fact, plant-based nutrition programs carried out among corporate American companies were found to reduce depression and anxiety and led to increased levels of productivity among workers.

While turning to a vegan diet means eliminating certain foods, it also provides the perfect opportunity to introduce a whole host of nutritious flavors into your life. From wholesome grains to nutritious fruit and veg, aromatic herbs, and health-boosting spices.

Final remarks

There’s no disputing that eating fruits and vegetables can make a significant difference in mental and physical health as well as a person’s overall wellbeing. People can adopt this plant-based diet by reducing animal products or eliminating them altogether and reaching for meat-free or dairy-free alternatives instead.

Plant-based diets have been found to be effective in promoting quality of life and general health. In addition, a vegan diet has been proved to be effective in weight management and carries the potential to improve diabetes control and dietary patterns. For people concerned about the ethical and environmental ramifications of animal products and consumption, a vegan diet can also be a sustainable solution.