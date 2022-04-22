How Can Employers Regulate Office Romances to Prevent Sexual Harassment?

There is a possibility of relationships or sexual harassment from non-employees such as customers, clients, and contractors.

St. Louis, MO – Issues with sexual harassment in workplaces often have overlap with things like workplace dating and relationships. A failed relationship between employees can sometimes turn into accusations of sexual harassment. For this reason, employers will occasionally tell employees that they are not allowed to date each other, or they can place other similar kinds of restrictions on workplace conduct based on company policy. These regulations can also be updated over time as the business determines whether a policy is effective or not. Any business or worker who needs specific advice should contact Missouri sexual harassment lawyers and ask questions.

Prohibitions on dating and relationships

It is not technically illegal for coworkers to date each other, or even bosses to date their subordinates. However, many workplaces will choose to limit relationships, or even ban coworkers from dating altogether. Limitations and prohibitions can help reduce the possibility od sexual harassment, or related problems such as accusations of favoritism between employees who are involved with each other. In situations where anyone at a management or ownership level is involved with an employee, most other people in the company will think that their ability to be neutral has been compromised. St. Louis sexual harassment lawyers can help explain what kinds of rules and regulations may be best for their workplace.

Customers and clients

There is a possibility of relationships or sexual harassment from non-employees such as customers, clients, and contractors. Workplaces ultimately have an obligation to protect their employees in these situations to avoid lawsuits, and they should explain to a worker how to report harassment from non-employees. It may also be advisable for the workplace to limit the ability of employees to date non-employees in these situations as well.

What other measures can prevent sexual harassment in workplaces?

Sexual harassment lawyers and other labor professionals generally advice a few preventive measures in regard to workplace harassment. Workers should be given training regarding what sexual harassment is, how to prevent it, how to report it, and what situations are likely to result in harassment in their specific workplace. The company’s formal sexual harassment policy should be available to workers, and they should read and understand the implications of workplace harassment. Employers should invest as much time as necessary to review these points and train workers, as the consequences of lawsuits can mean lost money and negative publicity.

Additional information about sexual harassment in St. Louis

