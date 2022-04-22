What is Included in Sexual Harassment Training in Workplaces in Santa Ana?

While much sexual harassment is committed against women by their male bosses, it is possible for any gender to become a victim.

Santa Ana, CA – Many companies are choosing to emphasize training that can help avoid sexual harassment and related problems in the workplace. The employer benefits because training can help reduce liability and the possibility of lawsuits, and there is also negative publicity that targets workplaces where harassment takes place. There are training sessions for workers at these businesses, and the training is often developed with the help of sexual harassment lawyers who have significant experience in this area. Those who need more specific advice about bringing a lawsuit or taking other actions against their employer can schedule a meeting with an attorney.

Defining sexual harassment

Workers should be told the formal definition of sexual harassment. This includes quid pro quo harassment, where a worker’s supervisor asks for sexual conduct in exchange for employment or other benefits. The other main kind of sexual harassment is a hostile work environment, where the victim is mistreated due to their gender or sex to the point that they cannot perform their job duties adequately. The company can choose to give specific examples or scenarios where these kinds of problems can happen based on the type of work that they do. People such as customers, clients, and coworkers can all be responsible for creating a hostile work environment, and it is the employer’s duty to protect people from this kind of mistreatment.

The employer’s sexual harassment policy

In addition to the legal definition of harassment, each company should develop their own written policy. California sexual harassment lawyers work with companies to get a policy in writing that will be effective and adequately explain that harassment is not tolerated and workers who violate the policy can face serious consequences. During the training sessions, this policy can be explained to all workers present and it should also be available at any other time when requested from human resources. New hires should also receive a copy of the policy during their introduction to the company.

Explaining that anyone can be a victim

While much sexual harassment is committed against women by their male bosses, it is possible for any gender to become a victim. It is also possible that the person responsible for the harassment and the victim can be of the same gender. Sexual harassment laws do no place restrictions on which gender can bring lawsuits. Questions about how gender is relevant to sexual harassment and related types of discrimination can be directed to Santa Ana sexual harassment lawyers.

More information about bringing lawsuits for harassment

