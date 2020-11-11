How Car Accident Injuries Can Impact Your Life – Even Years After the Crash

Whether your injuries were physical or mental, there is no doubt a car accident can leave you feeling its effects for years to come.

Car accidents can be scary and traumatic, and often happen with no warning. Along with property damage, financial hardship, and emotional distress, a car accident can also leave you with severe injuries. Even after your insurance claim has been settled, your lawsuits resolved, and your property damage repaired, you may still be left with lasting effects from your injuries.

Common Car Accident Injuries

Car accident injuries can vary in severity. The most common injuries include:

Lacerations,

Soft-tissue injuries,

Fractured or broken bones,

Head injuries,

Back and spinal injuries.

In the most unfortunate cases, some car crashes may lead to a person’s death.

Long-Term Physical Effects

Depending on the severity of your injuries, you may have lasting effects that will affect your life for years to come. Some common examples of severe injuries with lasting effects include:

Traumatic brain injuries,

Spinal cord injuries,

Burns, and

Lost digits or limbs.

In certain instances, you may need rehabilitation to help you regain strength or range of motion. In more severe cases, your injuries can affect your mobility, your ability to do things for yourself, or your physical appearance.

Lasting Mental Effects

For even the most resilient individuals, car accidents can prove to be traumatic. Car accidents and serious injuries can lead to mental and emotional anguish. These ongoing issues may lead to:

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),

Anxiety, or

Depression.

Mental and emotional issues can be just as severe as physical injuries. While some mental and emotional issues can be improved upon with the help of a therapist or mental health professional, some individuals who experience these challenges never fully recover.

Inability to Work

Certain injuries may leave the victim unable to work for a short period of time. The victim may need time to heal and recover before returning to work. In other cases, the injuries could be severe enough to leave the victim disabled and unable to return work. Situations like these can render the accident victim incapable of providing for themselves or their family, resulting in a significant financial burden.

Quality of Relationships

Physical injuries, psychological issues, and financial stress can all contribute to strained relationships with a spouse or partner, family members, and friends. These relationships can suffer for various reasons, starting with the stress and unhappiness a person may feel after a car accident.

Loss of a Loved One

Although you may not be the victim of a car accident yourself, you may have lost a loved one in a car wreck. The mental and emotional pain a person feels after losing a loved one is enough to last a lifetime. Not only has the victim senselessly lost their life, but they’ve also left behind family and friends to experience the agony of their loss.

Car Accident Injuries Can Leave a Lasting Impact

Whether your injuries were physical or mental, there is no doubt a car accident can leave you feeling its effects for years to come. While money may not eliminate your physical or mental challenges or bring a loved one back, you should pursue the compensation you deserve. Be sure to contact a knowledgeable and experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible after a car accident.