How COVID-19 is Reshaping Education and the Way We Obtain Knowledge

In the years to come, we can expect online learning to thrive and help support a more sustainable education system for a rising global population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way we work, live, and interact with everyone around us. It has altered our perception of the world and it has definitely changed the notion of the modern lifestyle. While you won’t be forced to spend the rest of your days shying away from social interactions and hiding at home to prevent catching the virus, there is no denying that certain things will be forever different in the new normal. For example, it’s important that we note how COVID-19 has reshaped modern education and how we obtain knowledge.

Now that schools are sending students home and that classes are regularly held in the digital realm, we have to address the new trends and realize that online education is only here to stay, but that it also brings numerous benefits to the modern student, job-seeker, and business leader. We will also address the important issue of educating and training essential workers online to help them aid the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

Here is how the pandemic is changing education and why that may be a good thing.

The shift towards asynchronous learning

Traditionally, it was believed that students should be subjected to synchronous learning in order to consume and retain information in the most efficient way. This means that students should attend a live class that they can follow in real-time, preferably in a physical classroom. While it is true that synchronous learning is highly efficient and that it is still important in the age of online education, it’s important to note that we are slowly making a shift towards asynchronous learning as well.

Unlike the former, asynchronous learning means that students are consuming information at their own pace by reviewing class material, viewing pre-recorded lectures, and solving problems as a part of the learning process. The best approach is, of course, to combine both, but asynchronous learning can be the more viable option in times when students are stuck indoors and have the ability to consume knowledge at their own pace without having to abide by a strict streaming schedule.

Online classrooms are becoming commonplace

As we’ve mentioned before, it seems that the COVID pandemic has only sped up the adoption of online education. While schools were forced to adopt this model during the height of the pandemic, we can expect the trend to persevere even as things start to return to normal. Why? Because online education brings numerous benefits to the education system, the organizations that facilitate it, and the students.

Nowadays, students can choose to attend online classes or come back to school, however, the efficiency and efficacy of well-organized online lectures will help this trend survive and thrive in the new normal. In the years to come, we can expect online education to become a common part of the overarching school system.

Essential workers are getting certified online

One of the most important changes that the COVID pandemic has brought to the education system is the way essential workers are getting trained and certified. Now that hospitals and healthcare institutions in general are in high need of medical professionals from a variety of fields, getting certified online has become a common occurrence, and it’s helping the healthcare industry overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

For example, we know that COVID patients are at greater risk of cardio-vascular conditions, which increases the need for more emergency responders with the proper ACLS certification who are trained in advanced intubation techniques, and other crucial skills. These professionals now have the chance to get certified and recertified online, which allows them to obtain the necessary training quickly so that they can contribute to the fight against COVID.

Students are utilizing innovative education platforms

Much like essential workers are getting their training and certifications via online platforms, so are students utilizing innovative education tools to make learning more efficient and engaging. Nowadays, there are more creative learning platforms out there than ever before, but instead of following the traditional system, these platforms combine various teaching methods and problem-solving models to help the student supplement what they have learned during class.

Some platforms even specialize in learning through interactive and creative homework assignments, while others follow the curriculum and the textbooks while giving students new and fun ways to approach the problems. All in all, online platforms are making education more sustainable for modern students.

The dawn of the online learning communities

Lastly, it’s important to note how the online world is coming together to keep online education alive and popularize it for the future generations. Nowadays, you can find dedicated online communities where students, teachers, and industry professionals come together to solve problems, talk about important topics and issues, and exchange knowledge, experiences, and skills. This creates a global community of lifelong learners, which invariably helps students do better in school, but most immortally, keep their passion for advancement alive.

Wrapping up

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the modern world, and for all the problems it has caused, it seems to have nudged education in the right direction. In the years to come, we can expect online learning to thrive and help support a more sustainable education system for a rising global population.