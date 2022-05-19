How Do I Choose A Digital Agency For My Franchise?

An excellent digital agency must offer you a turnkey solution allowing you to easily manage the marketing actions of the points of sale via digital channels and traditional ones.

Are you looking for a digital agency to support your franchise network’s marketing strategy? Do you need expert help to create thriving local advertising campaigns? Here’s everything you need to know to choose a digital agency for franchisees.

What Is A Digital Agency?

First, the notion of “digital agency” deserves some clarification. Indeed, digital covers many fields that are very different from each other. However, they cannot exist without each other hence the need for an agency to develop global expertise. Now franchise marketing from Integrated Digital Strategies can be of great help.

In other words, the digital agency’s mission is to increase the visibility of its clients through the web. To do this, she must be able to use all the tools at her disposal and select those that are best suited to the client and their objectives. It can also intervene at any stage of the digitization process:

Preliminary audit and analysis, implementation of a digital marketing strategy.

Website creation or improvement.

Creation and distribution of content, natural referencing, paid to reference.

Social media management.

National and local advertising.

Thus, each company can have different expectations as an agency, depending on its objectives or its sector of activity.

Choosing a Good Digital Agency for Franchisees

Now that you know more about the definition of a digital agency, it’s time to get to the heart of the matter. How to choose a suitable service provider for your franchise network? What are the main pitfalls to avoid? Here are three main principles to follow to make the right decision.

Define your digital project well

To choose the right digital agency for your franchise, you still need to know exactly where you are. What are the areas for which you already have in-house skills? Do you need a one-off service, such as creating a brand website or a temporary advertising campaign, or long-term support to develop traffic to your points of sale sustainably? From the point of view of a franchise network, the main difficulty is reconciling national communication and local marketing.

Check the references of the digital agency

As we explained above, “digital agency” is quite nebulous. Digital brings together a multitude of professions and specialties. Hence the need to take an interest in the universe of the agency and its chosen field is required.

Create a Detailed Specification

To make sure that a service provider will be able to meet your expectations, a call for tenders remains the best examination. It is a question of designing a detailed specification that you will submit to several agencies. It will then be necessary to compare the answers of each to determine which the best offer is.

The response time to your call for tenders is the first criterion to consider. It is always preferable to call on a reactive agency that respects the fixed deadlines. In addition, comparing several offers has many advantages. First, it allows you to have references, especially regarding price. In addition, comparing offers can highlight unnecessary or overstated services from certain providers.

Conclusion

Thus, an excellent digital agency must offer you a turnkey solution allowing you to easily manage the marketing actions of the points of sale via digital channels and traditional ones. Centralize the management of social networks for all the establishments of the brand. Monitor and analyze the results of your campaigns in real-time. In other words, you need a real dashboard to visualize all your marketing actions.