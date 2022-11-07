How Do Police Brutality Lawyers Help?

Forced confessions or the use of falsified evidence also constitute police misconduct and you should call a criminal defense lawyer as soon as possible.

The police using violence against people protesting police brutality? That’s exactly what happened in 2020, following the BLM protests in Omaha, Nebraska. The officers trying to disperse the protesters used pepper ball guns and tear gas, and later justified their actions by claiming they were afraid the demonstration might turn violent. Following this display of unnecessary violence, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Nebraska filed a lawsuit against the Omaha police. That is what you need to do if you were a victim of police brutality.

Just get in touch with experienced Omaha police brutality lawyers and let them seek justice for you.

Law enforcement agents have an important mission. They are required to protect civilians and make sure the laws are obeyed. Unfortunately, in many cases, police officers use excessive force while performing their duties, causing bodily harm to civilians or even killing people.

When should you reach out to a police brutality lawyer in Nebraska? Attorneys specializing in police misconduct can help you whenever there’s been a violation of your civil rights. Were you a victim of racial profiling? You’re not alone. There’s an epidemic of this type of police misconduct in America.

Police officers do not have the right to stop and search you without reason. They need to show they had reason to believe you were involved in some type of illegal activity. If they don’t, they’re stepping outside their mandate and they can be held accountable for their actions.

The same goes for engaging in an unnecessary and potentially dangerous car chase. If this chase leads to an accident, you are entitled to sue the police department and file a personal injury claim. Make sure to document any injuries caused by the police intervention, including those caused by the use of tasers or night sticks.

Police brutality lawyers can also help you with false arrests and prison abuse. Dozens of people were arrested during the Omaha protests mentioned above, only to be released for lack of evidence. The police had no reason to take those people, including journalists and innocent bystanders, into custody, yet they did.

Forced confessions or the use of falsified evidence also constitute police misconduct and you should call a criminal defense lawyer as soon as possible. If you were wrongfully arrested and are afraid you’re being framed by the police, your lawyer will protect your right to a fair trial. A coerced confession is not admissible in court. Also, if the police did not have just cause to stop and search you, any evidence obtained this way will not be allowed in court.

The only thing is that you need to act fast. The sooner you get yourself a lawyer, the sooner your ordeal will be over. Then, you’ll be free to pursue a personal injury claim.

You don’t have to worry how you are going to pay for a lawyer. Police brutality attorneys work on a contingency fee basis, This means that you won’t have to pay anything until they win the case for you. In most cases, the judge will award you the damages you deserve for your unjust suffering, as well as money to cover your attorney fees.