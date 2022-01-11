How Do Workplaces in Weslaco Regulate Relationships Among Employees to Avoid Sexual Harassment?

Some employers will choose to place a total ban on any kind of dating or relationships between employees as well as management.

Weslaco, TX – Employers are generally allowed to place some kind of restrictions on workplace relationships if they choose to do so. One of the main reasons this can be one is to decrease the possibility that harassment will occur between workers and their superiors. There is also the chance that a bad romance or breakup can lead to long term problems between two employees if they had dated in the past.

Employers have to attempt to find a balance between these issues to ensure safe workplaces and minimize the possibility that sexual harassment will occur.

Bans on dating and relationships

Some employers will choose to place a total ban on any kind of dating or relationships between employees as well as management. If workers know that they cannot become involved with each other in this manner, it does decrease the likelihood of harassment. However, this is also the possibility that this kind of strict policy can affect employee morale and retention. Younger workers are less likely to view workplace dating as a problem versus those who are middle aged or elderly.

Allowing workplace relationships

Other employers may not regulate this kind of conduct at all, and let their workers choose to date each other if they want to do so. The main issues with this kind of policy are that harassment or accusations of favoritism are likely to happen. Things like a supervisor dating one of their employees are a common scenario where quid pro quo harassment happens, or other workers may become resentful of seeing a relationship that has the potential for impropriety. If coworkers make advances towards each other, this can also potentially become a hostile work environment as well.

Effects on productivity

Workplaces also need to be careful that allowing relationships between workers does not cause other problems. Workplace drama and harassment claims may become a distraction that limits workers’ ability to focus and get their important tasks completed. It is well known that people who are romantically involved at work may easily get distracted or not be thinking clearly.

Remedies available to workers

If a worker feels that they have been harassed at work, they can file a formal complaint to the Texas Workforce Commission or get their own attorney. This can result in the company being investigated or sued. The employer may ultimately have to pay for the worker to find suitable employment if their claim is successful.

Assistance with workplace issues

Moore and Associates is a labor and employment firm that helps people throughout the state of Texas and Weslaco. Their attorneys can provide advice related to sexual harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and overtime law.