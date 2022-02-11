How Do You Defend Against Harassment Allegations?

With political correctness, micro-aggressions, “triggering” behavior, and all kinds of other issues, it’s easy to face accusations of harassment in the workplace. But what happens if you are accused of sexual harassment in New York? How do you protect yourself against baseless accusations and maintain your reputation? Make no mistake, these allegations are incredibly serious, and they can impact many aspects of your life. If you’re not careful, your career could suffer, and you may never be able to clear your name.

The good news is that you can fight these sexual harassment allegations by getting in touch with a qualified, experienced defense attorney. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can push back against your accusers and show that you have done nothing wrong. They will help you gather evidence, represent you in court, and do everything they can to clear your name.

Avoid Retaliation

Avoid retaliating against the employee for making these accusations, as this will just make the situation worse. For example, if you’re a supervisor or a team manager, you should treat your accuser in exactly the same way as before. Do not fire them or give them fewer hours, as this might make you look guilty.

Do Not Confront Your Accuser

Avoid confronting your accuser about their allegations. Let the justice system do its job, and trust the authorities to investigate the matter. Any interactions with your accuser may arouse suspicion, so it might be best to avoid them entirely – or keep conversations on purely professional topics.

Collect Evidence

After connecting with an attorney, you might want to start gathering evidence. For example, if your accuser claims that they were harassed at a particular time of day, you might want to find an alibi. Photographs and witness testimony may also help prove your innocence.

Connect with Your Employer

You should also connect with your employer and make sure you’re both on the same page – especially if your employer has been named as a defendant in the case (which is quite common with sexual harassment lawsuits). Your employer may be able to help you with additional resources.

The Burden of Proof is on THEM

Remember, the burden of proof is always on the accuser. This means that they must prove beyond reasonable doubt that you have sexually harassed them, and you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. If they are claiming that the harassment took place in a secluded area with no other witnesses, they will have a hard time proving this. If it’s simply their word against yours, the court cannot find you guilty.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced defense attorney in New York, there are many legal professionals who can assist you. Team up with a lawyer who has experience with harassment defense, and you can face these troubling accusations with confidence and efficiency. There are many ways to defend against these allegations, but it’s best to consult with your attorney and discuss your legal options face to face. Reach out today to get started.