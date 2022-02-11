How to Report Workplace Sexual Harassment in San Francisco: Three Easy Steps

Another important step is to get in touch with a sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible. You might even want to do this before you file a report.

If you have experienced workplace sexual harassment in San Francisco, you need to act. Although this situation can seem incredibly daunting, you should know that you have every right to stand up and take legal action. The first step is to report your sexual harassment. Although this may seem like a relatively simple step, you should take extra care when making various parties aware that you have been sexually harassed. Approach this step in the correct manner, and you’ll have plenty of evidence that you can use later when suing your employer.

In order to file a sexual harassment lawsuit in California, you’ll need to team up with a qualified, experienced attorney. These legal professionals can guide you towards the best possible outcome and help you approach every step of this process in the most efficient way possible. Remember, it’s always a good idea to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible. If you wait too long, the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action. Filing your lawsuit successfully is crucial if you want to receive a fair, adequate settlement for everything you’ve been through.

Step One: Send a Report to Your Employer

The first step is to make sure that your employer is aware of what you’ve experienced. The best way to do this is by writing a written report. Communicating your complaints and experiences in written form is the best option for a number of reasons. First of all, it is a clear piece of evidence that cannot be contradicted at a later date.

If you simply speak with your supervisor in an informal setting and let them know what you’ve experienced, your employer could simply claim that this meeting never actually occurred. By writing a written report and making copies of your report, you are creating evidence that you actually brought the harassment to your employer’s attention at a specific date.

Step Two: Contact the EEOC

You should also get in touch with the EEOC. This federal organization helps harassment victims sue their employers, and they are tasked with holding negligent employers accountable. That being said, you should know that the EEOC is an impartial, unbiased organization. They are not “on your side,” to speak. Instead, they consider both sides of the story, investigate the alleged harassment, and seek the underlying truth.

Step Three: Get in Touch With an Attorney

Another important step is to get in touch with a sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible. You might even want to do this before you file a report, as these legal professionals can provide you with useful advice before you take action. They can even help you draft a complaint in an efficient manner, ensuring that your report can be used as reliable evidence later. Although the EEOC and other parties can certainly assist you, your attorney is your most reliable source of support during this difficult time. Book your consultation today.