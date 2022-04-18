How Do You Lose a Semi-Truck Accident Lawsuit?

You can also sabotage your own lawsuit by simply waiting too long to file.

Lawsuits can go badly under the wrong circumstances. This is obviously something you need to avoid at all costs – especially if you’ve been injured in a serious semi-truck accident. You may be depending on settlement money to pay for your medical expenses and cover missed wages. If a lawsuit fails, you may be left with no other choice but to handle these costs on your own. Sometimes, that just isn’t possible. So how exactly do you lose a semi-truck accident lawsuit?

Choosing the Wrong Attorney

Perhaps one of the easiest ways to lose a truck accident lawsuit is simply by choosing the wrong attorney. If you’ve been injured in a Michigan truck accident, your first question might be: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” Well perhaps a better question is “where can I find the best truck accident attorneys near me?” Attorneys are not created equal, and some will have the experience and resources to pursue your case with much greater levels of efficiency. If you choose a lawyer with inadequate experience or poor qualifications, your lawsuit might fail.

Not Getting Medical Treatment

Another easy way to lose your lawsuit is by failing to get medical treatment. Remember, your physical injuries form the basis for your entire lawsuit. Without evidence that these injuries actually occurred, your lawsuit isn’t going to get anywhere. The best way to obtain this evidence is to get the treatment you need as soon as possible. Play it safe, get the X-rays, and ensure that you’re doing everything you can to pursue good health. This is the only way to accumulate the necessary medical records to prove negligence.

Waiting Too Long

You can also sabotage your own lawsuit by simply waiting too long to file. Due to something called the statute of limitations in Michigan, it may be impossible to file your lawsuit if you allow a certain amount of time to pass. This is why it’s always a good idea to file your lawsuit as quickly as possible after the injury. While you should definitely take your time and find a qualified attorney, you also should avoid any unnecessary delays. With that said, there are certain situations in which the statute of limitations may not apply. For example, if you only become aware of your injuries much later, you can still file your lawsuit. This may occur with certain head injuries and comas. In Michigan, the statute of limitations for truck accident lawsuits is usually three years.

Where Can I Find Truck Accident Attorneys?

If you’ve been searching the Troy area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals available to assist you. In fact, there are many legal professionals all across the Michigan area who can guide you towards a fair, adequate settlement for your injuries. Book a consultation with one of these lawyers as soon as possible and strive for the best possible results in a highly efficient manner.

