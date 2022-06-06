How Does a Homeowner with a Damaged Roof Submit an Insurance Claim?

In most cases, if the damage was caused by something like wind, hail, rain, fire, lightning, or falling debris, then the insurance company should pay out.

Jackson, MS – One of the most important parts of the structure of a home is the roof. However, a roof is also vulnerable to damage from the weather and other things that happen over time. Homeowners should be prepared to make repairs and perform regular maintenance on a roof. There are also situations where the roof is suddenly damaged during a specific, unexpected incident. The homeowner should follow various steps to document the damage and file an insurance claim. If the claim is approved, they will receive funds to make necessary repairs. It is also possible that the claim can be denied for various reasons. There are attorneys in Mississippi who help with insurance claim denials, and they can review the situation.

Check the type of damage

If a roof is getting older and worn out over time, it is unlikely that an insurance policy will cover the costs of a replacement. Homeowners insurance is meant for emergencies, accidents, and sudden unexpected losses. Generally speaking, the homeowner must be able to point to some specific event such as a fire or severe weather incident that damaged or destroyed their roof if they want a replacement. Any kind of regular maintenance on the roof or other parts of the home is not a reason to file an insurance claim.

Documenting the specifics of the damage

The homeowner should take a sufficient number of pictures and describe the specific type of damage to their insurance company. This should be submitted along with any other paperwork that the insurance company requires. After a claim is received, the insurance company may also send an adjuster to review and verify the damage. In some cases, it is also helpful to have a professional roofer examine the site and provide a repair estimate. This can help prove the costs to the insurance company.

Will the claim be approved?

In most cases, if the damage was caused by something like wind, hail, rain, fire, lightning, or falling debris, then the insurance company should pay out under the terms of the homeowners insurance policy. However, there are situations where relevant deadlines and time limits have not been addressed. A mistake during this process can cause the claim to be denied, even if the mistake is made by the insurance provider. It is possible that the provider will act in bad faith and deny a claim simply to save money.

Meeting with a local insurance claims lawyer in Mississippi

