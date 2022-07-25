How Does Negligence Impact Insurance Recovery After a Truck Accident in Laredo?

The amount of your settlement is contingent on the extent of your injuries.

Collisions between 18 wheelers and passenger vehicles are widespread in the United States, with data revealing over 500,000 truck accidents every year with most of those occurring in multi-vehicle crash situations. Because of the increased size and weight of a truck, the damages are higher with an increased likelihood of catastrophic injury and death. Federal laws are in place to protect passengers from illegal truck activities that would make roadways more dangerous including loads and sizes above legal limits for safe maneuverability in traffic situations. A Laredo truck accident lawyer can build a case for recoverable damages. Other activities include common violations such as:

Improper Maintenance Driver Fatigue Distracted Driving Reckless Driving Overweight Cargo Commercial Company Negligence Unsecured Loads Driving in Extreme Weather DUI Violations

Insurance responsibility

Texas is a “fault state” which means that a party found to be responsible for an accident will have to compensate the other party(ies) involved in a truck accident. Depending on the extent of damage to property, or injuries sustained by a person in an accident, the insurance limits on driver policies may not cover the whole recovery amount leading to civil action in court. Texas utilizes the 51% rule, whereby an injured person can be up to 50% responsible for an accident and still collect damages in a Texas personal injury claim, but if a driver is more than 51% responsible for the accident, they may not be able to recover compensation for accident expenses.

Litigation and fault

If litigation ensues, fault for the accident will be a crucial factor to consider and negligence will have to be proven. The elements of negligence include:

An owed duty of care between parties. a breach of duty. causal connection between the defendant’s conduct resulting in the harm. proximate cause. measurable damages due to defendant’s conduct.

Damages

Damages will include compensation for permanent disability, injury, and death to address the financial burden placed on accident victims, and their families. Property damage, medical and related bills, loss of income and wages will also be considered by experienced attorneys in the settlement equation and supporting documentation includes:

Visual evidence: photographs taken at the scene and pictures of injuries.

Witness testimony: If there were any people at the scene, including passengers, their testimony can be valuable.

Police reports: When police arrive at the scene or when you file a police report, officers will be taking notes. They have an objective perspective and will document the events of the accident more precisely than the drivers after a collision. Their version of events could help your case.

Medical bills: The amount of your settlement is contingent on the extent of your injuries. If you were severely injured, go to the doctor and keep records of the treatment, tests, prescriptions, and bills you receive.

Always call the police when an injury or fatality occurs, the vehicle cannot move, a driver has no insurance, a driver leaves the scene, or a driver is operating vehicle under the influence.

Hire a lawyer

After a truck accident, legal expertise may save victims a lot of time and trouble, call a professional Laredo accident lawyer may mediate settlement amounts with insurance companies for damages caused by negligence and failure to maintain roadworthy vehicles

