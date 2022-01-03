How is Sexual Harassment Different from Other Types of Harassment?

Sexual harassment can be any act of misconduct that is directed at a worker because of their gender.

Sometimes, it’s difficult to figure out what constitutes “normal” workplace harassment and what constitutes sexual harassment. Harassment is obviously a blanket term that also encompasses harassment of a sexual nature, but how is this defined in a legal sense? What makes sexual harassment different compared to other types of harassment in Nebraska? These are definitely important questions to ask if you’ve experienced sexual harassment firsthand at your workplace.

Of course, the most qualified individual to answer these questions is an experienced sexual harassment attorney. These legal professionals have experience in areas such as civil rights, employment law, and much more. With their help, you can strive towards a positive legal outcome in a confident manner. The goal is obviously to receive a considerable financial settlement that can make you feel whole once again.

What is Harassment?

Harassment is a blanket term that encompasses a wide range of discriminatory acts. Due to the Civil Rights Act, it is illegal to harass anyone based on their gender, sexual orientation, religion, race, creed, color, or any other similar feature/trait. Harassment may occur at the workplace, but it can also occur within schools. In addition, tenants can be harassed by the landlords or property managers.

Why Sexual Harassment is Illegal

Sexual harassment is unique because this term specifically refers to harassment of a sexual nature. In order to fully understand the legal definition of sexual harassment, it helps to understand why this is illegal. Again, this goes back to the Civil Rights Act. These laws make it illegal to discriminate against anyone based on their gender or sexual orientation. Courts have ruled that sexual harassment is a type of gender-based harassment. In other words, sexual harassment occurs because of a victim’s specific gender.

As a result, sexual harassment can be any act of misconduct that is directed at a worker because of their gender. This might include treating someone differently because they are pregnant, making sexual advances, or telling inappropriate jokes behind someone’s back that refer to their gender.

Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment

Quid pro quo sexual harassment is an especially unique type of harassment. This involves implicit or implied offers to exchange sexual favors for work benefits. The victim is always the subservient employee who trades sexual favors for work benefits of some kind. This type of harassment can only occur within the general category of sexual harassment.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve experienced sexual harassment in the Omaha area, be sure to consult with a qualified attorney as soon as possible. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can strive for the best possible outcome. Whether your harassment was of a sexual nature or not, you always deserve the right to hold negligent abusers accountable for their misconduct. Reach out to a qualified attorney today, and you can do just that.