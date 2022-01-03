What Consequences Will My Abuser Face for Sexual Harassment in Miami?

Your abuser may face criminal charges due to the harassment you have experienced, but typically this type of case takes the form of a civil lawsuit.

Too often, abusers get off scot-free after engaging in workplace sexual harassment. If you’ve experienced sexual harassment in Miami, you may be wondering what kind of legal consequences these individuals will actually face. Will they be allowed to abuse more employees in the future? Will they face criminal charges? Will they be sued? These are important questions, especially if you want to make sure that justice is served. After all, taking decisive legal action can be vital if you’re looking for closure.

Each instance of sexual harassment in Florida is unique. To get a sense of how your case will be dealt with, it’s best to consult with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney. These legal professionals can carefully review your case and help you figure out what kinds of consequences your abusers might face. Whatever the case may be, your attorney can guide you forward and help you achieve justice, whether that takes the form of criminal charges, a considerable settlement, or some other resolution.

Will My Abuser Face Criminal Charges?

Your abuser may face criminal charges due to the harassment you have experienced, but typically this type of case takes the form of a civil lawsuit. Civil lawsuits are not the same as criminal charges, and harassment is not actually a crime. Instead, harassers face the possibility of paying a settlement to their victims. In the context of a sexual harassment lawsuit, abusers may also be required to undergo special training, and your employer may be legally required to create new sexual harassment policies to prevent future misconduct.

The Fine Line Between Harassment and Criminal Acts

With all that said, abusers may also face criminal charges in these situations. There is a fine line between harassment and criminal activity. For example, telling an inappropriate joke or sending pornographic videos without consent is technically not a crime, but it may constitute sexual harassment. On the other hand, sexual assault is a crime, and you can certainly file criminal charges against your abuser as a result. There are also laws against stalking, revenge porn, and verbal threats. These crimes may also occur at the workplace or between co-workers. In some cases, you may be able to file a sexual harassment lawsuit and criminal charges against your abuser.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many professionals waiting to assist you. Choose one of these qualified attorneys, and you can strive for the best possible outcome. It’s only natural to seek justice after you have been wrong, and it can be incredibly frustrating to watch your abusers continue their lives as if nothing has happened. With help from an attorney, you can hold them accountable in a very real way. Book your consultation today to go over all of your legal options.