How Long Does a Home Insurance Claim Take in Louisiana?

Louisiana residents are well aware of the extensive damage a storm or a hurricane can cause, but most of them rest easy thinking that their insurance will cover their losses when disaster strikes. Unfortunately, when their house is damaged many people come to realize that settling an insurance claim in Louisiana is anything but easy. This can cause a lot of frustration and the only way to get the damages you deserve as quickly as possible is to contact an experienced Louisiana insurance claims lawyer who understands not only the law, but also how to deal with insurers.

How long does it take to settle a home insurance claim?

Insurance companies in Louisiana are required to deal with a claim in a timely manner and start investigating as soon as they are notified of the damage caused by a storm. This means sending an insurance adjuster to evaluate the damage to your home and making a settlement offer. Generally speaking, an insurance company has 30 days to make you an offer. If the area you live in was hit by a severe storm or hurricane, the insurance company will be hit with numerous claims so you can expect some delays.

Waiting for a few days more may be considered a reasonable delay, but when you notice that the insurance people aren’t answering your calls or your emails, you should get a seasoned insurance claims attorney and let them be in charge of all future communications with the insurer.

Why would my home insurance claim be denied in Louisiana?

Since Louisiana is a coastal state frequently exposed to storms and hurricanes, standard homeowners or renters insurance policies do not cover damage caused by flooding. If you want flood insurance, you’ll need to purchase additional coverage. As insurance policies are typically written in legalese, it can be very hard for homeowners to understand what coverage they have. If you have any doubts on this issue, it’s best to schedule an appointment with a reliable insurance attorney in Louisiana and have them take a look at your policy, including the fine print.

Many homeowners in Louisiana have complained to their attorneys that the insurance company adjusters misclassified the damage to their homes. Insurance adjusters frequently try to cheat homeowners out of their rightful money by deciding the damages were caused by flooding, even though it was clearly water damage associated with a torn roof or broken windows.

If your claim was denied, do not despair. While the terms used make it seem like it’s their final word, a claim denial is not final. You have the right to appeal such a decision and the insurance company is required by law to reevaluate your case. At this time, your lawyer is allowed to submit additional documents supporting your claim.

If the insurance company still refuses to give you the money you are owed you may file a lawsuit against them. The statute of limitations for this type of lawsuit is 2 years from the date of the event that damaged your house.

If your insurance company is taking forever to settle a claim or if your claim was unjustly denied, schedule a free consultation with a well-versed lawyer at the Houghtaling Law Firm, LLC.