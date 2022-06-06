How Many Times Can You Appeal a Denied Property Damage Claim?

Another appeal won’t change their mind, and you will simply experience the same result.

Having your property damage claim denied is always a daunting experience1. When you first receive news of this development, you might feel incredibly crestfallen – perhaps even hopeless. But there’s always hope, no matter what the insurance companies are telling you. The question is simple: What do you do next? Can you simply appeal the claim once again, hoping for a better result? How many times can you continuously appeal the same denied claim? Is it even worth it to do this?

If you’re struggling with a denied claim, you might be wondering: “Where can I find denied claim attorneys near me?” The answer is simple: They’re all around you. With help from a claims attorney in Metairie, you can approach this difficult situation in the most confident, efficient way possible. Book a consultation as soon as possible, and you’ll soon discover that a denied claim isn’t quite as terrible (or as hopeless) as you think.

There’s No Point in Repeatedly Appealing a Denied Claim

At the end of the day, there’s really no point in repeatedly appealing a denied claim. Doing so will only result in repeated denials from your insurance provider. As far as they’re concerned, they’ve assessed your claim and come to their conclusion. Another appeal won’t change their mind, and you will simply experience the same result.

You Can Take Matters Further with an Attorney

While repeatedly appealing a denied claim is futile, you still have options2. The best option is probably to get in touch with a qualified attorney who has plenty of experience with denied claims. These lawyers can help you take a number of steps, starting with filing a complaint. If that doesn’t work, your attorney can help you take legal action against your insurance provider in the courts.

Once you reach the court system, that’s when it can be beneficial to file numerous appeals. If you continue to reach impasses, you can even take your appeal up to the higher courts. Some denied insurance claims even reach the state federal courts or the Supreme Courts.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve beens searching for Metairie claim denial lawyers, look no further than Houghtaling Law Firm, LLC. Over the years, we have helped countless property owners in Louisiana strive for the best possible results as they appeal their denied claims and pursue fair, adequate compensation. If you have been dutifully paying your premiums over the years, there’s no reason why your claim should be denied. Book your consultation today with our Metairie claim denial lawyers, and we can assist you in the most efficient way possible.

