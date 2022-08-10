How Long Does It Take a Homeowner to Get Paid for a Hail Damage Claim in Florida?

While some insurers may choose to delay paying out on an already approved claim, others will deny them, leaving a homeowner with limited options on how to get their home repaired.

It can take an insurance company weeks, months, or even years to pay out on a hail damage claim. It ultimately comes down to the circumstances surrounding your claim and the company your insured with. If your home sustained hail damage in Florida and you’re still waiting for your insurance company to pay you, below you’ll find a few potential reasons for the delay.

Under Florida law, home insurance companies have 90 days to either approve or deny your property damage claim.

Home insurance companies are required to follow certain timelines regarding the handling of property damage claims, including those stemming from hail damage. Although insurers are expected to notify claimants of their decision as to whether they are approving or denying a claim within 90 days after receiving it, that doesn’t mean the insurer will pay up, even if it has authorized a payout1.

Although a home insurer may abide by the 90-day timeline, and approve your claim, it may delay in sending you your money. While Florida law also requires that insurers pay a claimant within 20 days after making its decision, not all carriers do so2. This might happen when an insurer is looking to buy itself some time and is likely to happen in cases involving costly claims.

It’s worth noting that if a home insurance company fails to pay you within 20 days after approving your claim, Florida statute §627.7142 says that any amount owed will accrue interest (12% per year) from the date of the agreement.

While some insurers may choose to delay paying out on an already approved claim, others will deny them, leaving a homeowner with limited options on how to get their home repaired.

Get to know your rights as an insured homeowner

If you have an active home insurance policy and it covers the hail damage your home sustained, your insurance carrier is expected to handle your claim promptly. In the event you’re getting the runaround, had your claim denied, or haven’t received any correspondence from your insurer in weeks, it may be time to consult with a Florida hail damage claim lawyer.

The attorneys at Shochet Law Group handle everything from denied hail damage claims to unpaid settlements from insurers. If you believe your insurer is mishandling your claim or has wrongfully denied it, speak with a Florida hail damage claim attorney to find out how they might be able to get the issue resolved and get you the money you’re entitled to.

