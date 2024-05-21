How Long Does It Take to Settle a Car Accident Claim in Albany?

Only after the case progresses for a while can your attorney give you a rough estimate of the settlement timeline.

In 2022, the state of Georgia ranked fourth for total number of fatal car crashes in the entire US. Over 300,000 of all car accidents in Georgia occurred in the intersections alone.

Now, the questions are:

If such a tragedy happens to you, how long will it take to claim the right amount of settlement money in Albany, GA?

How can qualified car accident lawyers in Albany help you settle the claim?

Is hiring an attorney necessary to settle car accident claims in Albany, GA?

In this blog, we will answer all these questions and more.

So, let’s dig in.

When Should You Hire a Lawyer to Settle Your Car Insurance Claim?

When you’re involved in a car accident, you should hire a lawyer to settle the insurance claim for damages and injuries as soon as possible.

Of course, if your injury is not serious, you can file a claim without hiring a lawyer in Albany, GA. However, recovering from your car accident injuries, no matter how small it is, takes time.

It can delay the filing of the case of a car accident claim, which experienced Albany car accident attorneys don’t recommend.

What’s more, if you try to deal with the insurance company on your own, the company can use delay tactics, ridiculously low settlement offers, or unfair intimidation.

You can avoid all these unfair tactics and settle your car accident insurance claim by hiring a good lawyer in Albany, GA.

As stated by Christopher from the Rodd Firm attorney, an experienced car accident lawyers can support your case and help you earn a good amount of settlement money quickly by:

Collecting valid evidence

Gathering and interviewing witnesses

Filing legal claim documents

Securing expert testimony

…And much more!

So, if you have suffered heavy injuries from a car accident or are preparing to file a large amount of settlement money, we always recommend hiring a lawyer to help you.

How Long Does It Usually Take for a Car Accident Claim to Settle in Albany, GA?

While we would like to say how long it will take for a car accident claim to settle, there is no way to predict the exact timing.

Each car accident claim case is unique. Some cases might take no longer than a few weeks to settle. Meanwhile, the others might take months and need your lawyer to go through court trials.

Fortunately, court trials for car accident claim settlements are quite rare. And unless you claim an exorbitant amount of settlement money, the insurance companies wouldn’t be willing to go through a court trial.

Only after the case progresses for a while can your attorney give you a rough estimate of the settlement timeline.

All you need to do is trust your attorney. After all, they will always try their best to build a strong case and help you claim the most amount of settlement money as quickly as possible.

What are the Key Factors that Determine the Settlement Time?

The actual period of settlement for an Albany, GA car accident claim lawsuit depends on multiple factors, which can complicate the case.

Most cases can be settled out of court via negotiations between the lawyers representing you and the insurance company. However, factors like damage and fault assessments may lengthen the case and drag it to the court trial.

The key factors that determine the actual settlement time for car accident claims are:

The total number of victims involved in the car accident

The gravity of the injuries

Number of cars involved in the accident

The willingness to settle the case of the victims and the insurance companies

Total number of insurance companies involved in the case

The reason for the car accident

Contributory negligence

The insurance provider’s level of cooperativeness

The size of your claim (Simply, the more money you ask for the claim settlement, the longer the lawsuit will last)

Final Words

It will be an uphill battle to receive the justice you deserve on a car accident claim lawsuit.

The insurance companies are for-profit organizations.

They will fight tooth and nail to reduce the sum of money they have to give you to settle the car accident insurance claim.

To get the settlement money to cover your medical costs and the loss of wages during your treatment, hire an experienced car accident attorney in Albany, GA.

Your lawyer will always try to settle the case quickly while helping you claim the settlement sum you deserve.