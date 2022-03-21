Although there is no easy answer to this question, most attorneys give a ballpark figure of six months.

If you’ve been injured in a Long Beach semi-truck accident, you probably want to get your settlement as quickly as possible. This is understandable – especially if your medical bills are starting to pile up. Your accident may have left you unable to work, resulting in even more financial pressures. On top of all this, you may feel depressed and traumatized while waiting for negligent parties to be held accountable for the damage they’ve caused.

So how long does it take to settle a semi-truck accident? In truth, there’s no easy answer to this question. If you’re looking for answers, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney in California as soon as possible. After assessing your unique situation, your attorney can give you a general timeline. They can then guide you forward in the most efficient way, ensuring that you get your settlement as quickly as possible.

The Process Summed Up

After you get in touch with an attorney, you can immediately start working towards a settlement. You might start by collecting evidence, such as medical records, missed wages, and so on. However, this poses a problem in and of itself. How do you know how much your medical expenses will cost? If you have just suffered a serious injury after being struck by a semi-truck, your medical treatments could be ongoing. Doctors may be monitoring your condition and recommending new treatments depending on the rate of your recovery.

Because of this, it might be best to wait until you have reached your Maximum Medical Improvement. This is when your condition will no longer improve, and the total cost of your past and future medical treatments becomes clear.

After you have calculated your total damages and gathered as much evidence as possible, you will most likely enter into negotiations with the trucking company’s insurance provider. These negotiations can be resolved fairly quickly in some cases, especially if the situation is not very complex. However, the negotiations can also drag on for months or even years in some cases. Sometimes, insurance companies attempt to escape liability altogether, which may require you to go to trial. A trial can drag this process on for an even longer period of time.

So How Long Does it Take?

Although there is no easy answer to this question, most attorneys give a ballpark figure of six months – especially if the circumstances of the accident are relatively straightforward.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Long Beach area for a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney, there are many legal professionals who can help. Remember, you might want to take your time when choosing attorneys. Getting your settlement as quickly as possible may not be as important as getting a fair, adequate amount. Taking your time can be the difference between a paltry sum and a six-figure settlement. Team up with the best attorney you can find, and you can have the best of both worlds: a substantial settlement without unnecessary wait times.