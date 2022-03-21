Can I Sue for Being Hit by a Semi-Truck?

Another important consideration is the statute of limitations. If you wait too long, this law states that you can no longer sue.

If you’ve been hit by a semi-truck in Las Vegas, you might be wondering whether you can sue. This is an understandable question – especially if you’re dealing with medical bills, missed wages, and psychological trauma as a result of your injuries. In fact, a lawsuit may be the only way you can pay for these expenses. The good news is that Nevada allows injured victims to sue negligent parties, and there is no shortage of legal professionals who can help you file your lawsuit.

That being said, you can only sue under specific circumstances. In order to figure out whether you can file a lawsuit, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney in Nevada and ask them about your unique situation. After assessing your circumstances, your attorney can recommend the best course of action. If this involves filing a lawsuit, your attorney can also guide you through the next steps as you strive for a settlement.

Nevada’s Comparative Negligence Laws

The first thing you need to know is that Nevada’s comparative negligence laws allow you to sue even if you partially caused the accident. For example, you might have been texting and driving while a semi-truck came out of nowhere, and rear-ended you. Although you might be partially at fault for distracted driving, you could still potentially sue due to these comparative fault laws.

However, there are limits to these freedoms. Nevada is one of many “modified” comparative negligence states, which means that at a certain point, you can no longer sue. If you were more than 50% responsible for the crash, you can’t recover any compensation whatsoever. This sometimes results in attorneys arguing over that crucial 1%, splitting hairs between 50% and 51%. A good lawyer can successfully argue that you were less than 50% responsible for the crash.

The Statute of Limitations

Another important consideration is the statute of limitations. If you wait too long, this law states that you can no longer sue. In Nevada, the statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits is two years. While this might seem like a lot of time, it’s best to get in touch with an attorney and take action as soon as possible after you become aware of your injuries.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

While the process of filing an injury lawsuit can be complex, the good news is that you don’t need to be a legal professional in order to seek justice. Instead, you can simply get in touch with a qualified truck accident attorney and let them handle this for you. Book your consultation today, and you can start working towards a fair, adequate settlement in the most efficient way possible.