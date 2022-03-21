Omaha Woman Dies When Her Car is Struck by Pickup Truck

Over 233 people were killed and 14,100 people were injured in car accidents in Nebraska in 2020.

In late 2021, a 78-year-old woman died after her car was struck by a pickup truck in Omaha, Nebraska. The accident occurred on the intersection of 144th Street and Eldorado Drive. According to Omaha Police, the 2012 Toyota Tundra was driving above the 45-mph speed limit when it hit a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, which was stopped. The Malibu then hit two other vehicles.

The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Tundra and one of the other vehicles have been taken to a hospital with what police called serious injuries.

Why truck accidents are more dangerous than car accidents

According to statistics, accidents involving trucks are worse than car accidents due to their heavy load. Trucks cannot come to a full stop as quickly as a car can. Many trucks can also carry dangerous loads that increase the danger to other drivers on the street.

Anyone involved in an accident with a truck driver who find themselves suffering from a truck accident are recommended to do the following:

Don’t panic and document vehicle damage for both your vehicle and theirs.

Keep hands on the wheel before and during a collision.

Turn on hazard lights

Leave the vehicle immediately

Initiate emergency brakes

Try to slow the car down and honk the horn before the collision.

If you crash, follow traditional accident protocols.

Contact an Omaha truck accident attorney in your area as soon as possible.

According to studies, there were 388,000 large truck accidents in 2018. This means that truck accidents make up about 6.5 percent of total accidents. However, truck accidents make up twice the percentage of fatal crashes. Additionally, the CDC has announced that over $75 billion were the total cost of vehicle accidents.

Furthermore, over 233 people were killed and 14,100 people were injured in car accidents in Nebraska in 2020. One crash occurred every 18 minutes, an average of 39 people were injured each day, and an accident fatality occurred once every 38 hours.

