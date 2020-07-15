How Much Americans Would Pay For a Perfect Night’s Sleep During COVID-19 Pandemic?

37% of Americans would give up sex for a perfect night’s sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2020, we surveyed 1000 respondents across the United States on “How much would you pay for a perfect night’s sleep during COVID-19 pandemic?” The results reveal interesting data from what Americans would give up for a year of perfect sleep to differences in terms of sleep between males and females during the pandemic.

We surveyed 1,000 Americans from 18 years to 73 years. 51% of them are female, while 49% are male.

The average American would pay $328 for a perfect night’s sleep during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is up from $306, the average amount Americans said they’d pay in 2019.

Things Americans would do in exchange for a year of perfect sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic: