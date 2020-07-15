LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Health & Medicine

How Much Americans Would Pay For a Perfect Night’s Sleep During COVID-19 Pandemic?

— July 15, 2020
How Much Americans Would Pay For A Perfect Night’s Sleep During COVID-19 Pandemic? Graphic courtesy of author.
How Much Americans Would Pay For A Perfect Night’s Sleep During COVID-19 Pandemic? Graphic courtesy of author.

37% of Americans would give up sex for a perfect night’s sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2020, we surveyed 1000 respondents across the United States on “How much would you pay for a perfect night’s sleep during COVID-19 pandemic?” The results reveal interesting data from what Americans would give up for a year of perfect sleep to differences in terms of sleep between males and females during the pandemic.

We surveyed 1,000 Americans from 18 years to 73 years. 51% of them are female, while 49% are male.

The average American would pay $328 for a perfect night’s sleep during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is up from $306, the average amount Americans said they’d pay in 2019.

Things Americans would do in exchange for a year of perfect sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • 37% of Americans would give up sex or porn
  • 41% of Americans would give up social media
  • 40% of Americans would give up alcohol and smoking
  • 39% would give up video games
  • 26% would give up steaming services such as Netflix or Hulu
  • 21.5% would become a vegetarian for a year

For more fascinating results, click the graphic below to see the full original survey from Sleep Standards.

Average American only gets 6.6 hours of sleep during COVID-19 Pandemic; graphic courtesy of author.

Average American only gets 6.6 hours of sleep during COVID-19 Pandemic; graphic courtesy of author.

Join the conversation!

Trending